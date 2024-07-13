Business

SME performance up in Q2 2024, but OCBC predicts flat year

ByJewel Stolarchuk

July 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore have shown signs of recovery in the second quarter of 2024, according to the latest OCBC SME Index.

The index, which measures the overall health and performance of SMEs, rose to 50.2 in Q2 2024 from 49.7 in Q1 2024, marking its first expansionary reading since Q4 2022. This increase ends five consecutive quarters of contraction and signals a potential turnaround for the sector.

The OCBC SME Index’s rise was driven by improved performance across seven of the 11 industries tracked. Notably, four industries transitioned from contraction to expansion: Transport & Logistics (50.6), Resources (51.1), Wholesale Trade (50.4), and Healthcare (50.2). Other sectors that saw expansionary performance include Education (50.8), Food & Beverage (50.6), and Retail (50.3).

However, not all sectors fared as well. Building & Construction (49.8), Business Services (49.8), Manufacturing (49.9), and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) (49.5) remained in contractionary territory during Q2 2024.

See also  Singapore leads Southeast Asia in women-led startups, raising $3 billion in 2023

OCBC attributed the overall index improvement to a 1.4% year-on-year increase in SME collections and a 1.3% decrease in payments. These figures reflect a healthier cash flow situation for SMEs, which is a positive sign amid ongoing economic challenges.

Despite the positive developments in Q2, OCBC has cautioned that the SME Index is likely to remain relatively flat for the remainder of 2024.

“The OCBC SME Index is likely to remain relatively flat and range-bound for the rest of 2024 despite the improvements registered this quarter as the uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment persist,” the bank said.

OCBC highlighted that externally oriented industries might benefit from a global turnaround in electronics, potentially boosting broader manufacturing and wholesale trade. Nevertheless, significant downside risks remain.

Continued global supply chain disruptions and elevated costs, especially in sea transport, pose ongoing challenges. Additionally, further geopolitical tensions could disrupt the disinflationary momentum, potentially dampening domestic demand.

The cautious outlook underscores the fragility of the current economic environment and the need for SMEs to navigate a complex landscape of risks and opportunities as the year progresses.

See also  OCBC users among first to receive Assurance Package payouts ahead of Dec 5

TISG/

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

Boeing needs to be “very open” with communications on 777X aircraft delay so the airline can adjust plans accordingly, says Cathay Pacific

October 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore F&B closures exceed 200 per month, higher than the pandemic’s 170 per month

October 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

CDL Hospitality Trust to acquire Hotel Indigo Exeter for S$33.2M

October 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Travel

Qantas to operate five weekly flights from Singapore to Darwin, starting March 2025

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

K Shanmugam supports Ambassador Rena Lee’s nomination as Judge of the International Court of Justice in 2026

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business & Economy

Samsung workers in India end one-month strike

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy Technology

TikTok fires hundreds of employees in Malaysia due to stricter regulatory laws and a shift towards AI

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.