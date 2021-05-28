Six reservoirs will be monitored by unmanned drones

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Public Utilities Board (PUB) will soon use unmanned drones to monitor six reservoirs.

MacRitchie and Marina reservoirs will be the first two to have drones watching them from the end of this month.

Serangoon, Kranji, Lower Seletar and Lower Peirce reservoirs will also be surveilled by drones from the third quarter of this year.

PUB released a statement on its Facebook on Thursday (May 27) page saying the drones are equipped with remote-sensing systems and cameras for near real-time video analytics.

The drones can monitor water quality and water activities like fishing and paddling.

About 7,200 man-hours are spent patrolling the six reservoirs every year to look out for excessive growth of aquatic plants and algal blooms, as well as ensure the safety of water activities.

An estimated 5,000 man-hours will be saved if unmanned drones are used.

“With the drones, we can channel manpower to more critical works such as the inspection and maintenance of reservoir gates, as well as pump and valve operations. The drones also act as an early warning system that enhances our response time to the myriad of issues that our officers grapple with on a daily basis,” said Mr Yeo Keng Soon, director of PUB’s Catchment and Waterways Department.

Video analytics and water quality analysing software will help flag potential concerns such as anglers fishing in non-designated locations.

This will allow the officers to respond in a timely manner and quickly attend to urgent cases that may pose a danger to the public, said PUB.

In an emergency, operators will be able to take over the drones and land them in the water as a last resort, away from human traffic.

Cameras installed on the drones are for operational needs only. Data, including facial recognition, will not be collected.

PUB said the drones will fly on pre-programmed flight paths over the water bodies and stay clear of residential areas.

