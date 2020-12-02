Siti Nurhaliza confirms that she is pregnant with second child

- Advertisement -

Malaysian songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin has confirmed that she is four months pregnant with her second child. The 41-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her 7.9 million followers, putting to rest to speculation after a baby bump was spotted by observant followers.

“Today on December 1, 2020, my husband and I are making an official announcement about my four-month-old pregnancy,” the Cindai singer posted this afternoon.

“There was no intention to stay silent the past few months but my husband and I knew when the time is right, we would share this news with all of you, especially our family, relatives, friends, fans and anyone who knows us.”

Siti and her entrepreneur husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa have a two-year-old daughter named Siti Aafiyah. The singer asked everyone to pray for her baby’s good health. “Thank you again to all of you for your understanding and who have not stopped praying for me all this time.

“I am very grateful for this valuable gift because I was given the opportunity to get pregnant after Siti Aafiyah was two years old,” the 41-year-old said.

The Instagram post featured Siti in black and white, cradling her baby bump. The singer’s post has 399,459 likes at the time of writing and the comments section was flooded with well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities. Ning Baizura, Ernie Zakri, Scha Alyahya, Faizal Tahir, Mira Filzah and Fasha Sandha were among the celebrities who congratulated Siti on the happy news.

In 2015, Siti and her husband went through a miscarriage. Three years later, they welcomed daughter Aafiyah, ending the couple’s 12-year wait for a child.

Born on January 11 1979, Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza binti Tarudin is a Malaysian singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman with more than 300 local and international awards.

She made her debut after she won a local singing competition show Bintang HMI in 1995 when she was 16. Her debut single, “Jerat Percintaan”, won the 11th Anugerah Juara Lagu and another two awards for Best Performance and Best Ballad.

The album, as of 2005, has sold more than 800,000 units in Malaysia. She has recorded and sung in multiple languages, including Malay, Javanese, English, Mandarin, Arabic, Urdu, and Japanese.

