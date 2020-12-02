Entertainment Celebrity asks what is the 'holdup' on Hailey having...

Ellen DeGeneres asks Justin Bieber what is the ‘holdup’ on Hailey having children

The talk show host asked a number of invasive questions ranging from whether Hailey made the Thanksgiving turkey herself to why they haven't had children yet

Ellen DeGeneres asked Justin Bieber about his family plans. Picture: YouTube

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Talk show host featured as a guest on her first show during the December holiday season and there were some awkward moments during the interview.

Luckily Justin could handle the questioning and remained stoic but he appeared uncomfortable when Ellen asked whether his wife Hailey really cooked their Thanksgiving turkey and what the “holdup” was on him and Hailey having children.

Hailey had shown off cooking her first turkey on Instagram which prompted Ellen to ask Justin about it. The singer said that friends also brought dishes as well and “I have a chef too, which I’m really blessed about, to have.”

cooked her first turkey. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

Ellen then asked Justin, “So did Hailey cook that turkey? Or did your chef cook it, and she posed with it?”

“Uh, no, Hailey actually did cook that, yeah, yeah, yeah,” Justin said, trying to laugh it off.

The talk show host then spoke about Justin’s tattoos before changing topics, asking personal questions about the singer’s family plans with his 24-year-old wife of two years.

“How many kids are you going to have and when?” Ellen started.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” Justin said. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

“Does she want a lot?” Ellen asked.

“I think she wants to have a few,” Justin responded.

Then Ellen asked her most invasive question yet: “What are you all waiting for? You know you love kids. You’re so good with kids. What’s the holdup?”

“Thank you for saying that,” he started on the kids’ compliment, before pausing and carefully thinking about  his response to her question.

“I think the issue—There’s not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just wants to—yeah, I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s okay.”

Ellen then did a complete 180 with her tone, telling the Biebs, “I think that’s fantastic. You know what? I was hoping that was the answer. I know how much you love kids, and you’re going to be a such great dad, but I think that’s so important. How old is she?”

“I think she is 24,” he responded.

“She should wait until she is ready and get everything done she wants to get done,” she said.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

No year-end bonus for civil servants; lower-wage staff to get one-off S$1,200

The Public Service Division (PSD) announced yesterday (27 Nov) that civil servants will not receive a year-end bonus payment and that lower-wage staff will receive a one-time payment of S$1,200, in view of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a...
View Post
Featured News

Netizens ask why some employers demand to see PSLE results if they are not defined by scores

Responding to Education Minister Lawrence Wong's advise to 12-year-olds that they are not defined by their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results, some netizens have asked why some prospective employers demand to see job applicants' PSLE scores if what he said...
View Post
Featured News

“A genius cut down by drugs” — K Shanmugam pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Singapore -- Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam paid tribute to football legend Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday (Nov 25), and called him a "genius cut down by drugs" in a social media post on Thursday (Nov 26).   Maradona...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet