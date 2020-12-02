Ellen DeGeneres asks Justin Bieber what is the ‘holdup’ on Hailey having children

- Advertisement -

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres featured Justin Bieber as a guest on her first show during the December holiday season and there were some awkward moments during the interview.

Luckily Justin could handle the questioning and remained stoic but he appeared uncomfortable when Ellen asked whether his wife Hailey really cooked their Thanksgiving turkey and what the “holdup” was on him and Hailey having children.

Hailey had shown off cooking her first turkey on Instagram which prompted Ellen to ask Justin about it. The singer said that friends also brought dishes as well and “I have a chef too, which I’m really blessed about, to have.”

Ellen then asked Justin, “So did Hailey cook that turkey? Or did your chef cook it, and she posed with it?”

“Uh, no, Hailey actually did cook that, yeah, yeah, yeah,” Justin said, trying to laugh it off.

The talk show host then spoke about Justin’s tattoos before changing topics, asking personal questions about the singer’s family plans with his 24-year-old wife of two years.

“How many kids are you going to have and when?” Ellen started.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” Justin said. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

“Does she want a lot?” Ellen asked.

“I think she wants to have a few,” Justin responded.

Then Ellen asked her most invasive question yet: “What are you all waiting for? You know you love kids. You’re so good with kids. What’s the holdup?”

“Thank you for saying that,” he started on the kids’ compliment, before pausing and carefully thinking about his response to her question.

“I think the issue—There’s not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just wants to—yeah, I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s okay.”

Ellen then did a complete 180 with her tone, telling the Biebs, “I think that’s fantastic. You know what? I was hoping that was the answer. I know how much you love kids, and you’re going to be a such great dad, but I think that’s so important. How old is she?”

“I think she is 24,” he responded.

“She should wait until she is ready and get everything done she wants to get done,” she said.

