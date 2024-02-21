;
Singapore’s fibre network to speed up 10x faster; IMDA to invest S$100M

February 21, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will invest up to S$100 million to enhance Singapore’s nationwide broadband network (NBN). This investment aims to boost network speed to 10Gbps (gigabits per second) by 2028, The Edge Singapore reports. 

IMDA’s investment will include upgrades across the board, covering user equipment and the network infrastructure. The planned enhancements are scheduled between mid-2024 and 2026, as outlined in a recent release by IMDA.

The decision to invest such a significant sum into the NBN follows closely on the heels of remarks made by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the Budget 2024 speech on Feb 16.

With the deployment of 5G mobile service and faster Wi-Fi networks, IMDA asserts that this initiative will facilitate more “symmetric end-to-end” 10 Gbps (gigabits per second) connectivity.

According to IMDA, this move “will support maintaining Singapore’s global competitiveness and unlocking further economic opportunities.”

The journey towards a high-speed NBN began in 2006. Today, the NBN runs in every Singaporean home, with over 85% enjoying access to services boasting speeds of at least 1Gbps, IMDA reports.

See also  IMDA Films Act Tabled In Parliament

In a related development, StarHub made waves last February with the launch of its UltraSpeed Broadband, boasting upload and download speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Following suit, Singtel jumped into the fray by introducing its own 10Gbps fibre home bundle just last April. /TISG

Read also: NTU develops three innovative AI programs that could transform online media

Featured image by Depositphotos

