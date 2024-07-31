In an exhilarating conclusion to their maiden Olympic journey, Singapore’s badminton power couple, Terry Hee and Jessica Tan, may have fallen short of the medal podium but are set to return to Singapore with invaluable lessons from a debut like no other.

As the curtain fell on their campaign at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena, the duo clinched a hard-fought victory against the United States’ Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai, securing third place in their group with a score of 21-17, 21-12.

Despite their triumph, only the top two teams from each of the four groups could advance to the quarter-finals, narrowly edging out Hee and Tan from the knockout stages.

Desire to win overshadowed enjoyment

Reflecting on their journey, Tan shared, “This has been an incredible learning experience. Just making it to the Olympics is a monumental achievement for us. However, we didn’t perform to our fullest potential in the first two matches. The key takeaway is that we should have embraced the journey more, as our intense desire to win overshadowed our enjoyment.”

Hee echoed his partner’s sentiments, noting, “We played as well as we had hoped, thanks to our relaxed and less nervous approach in this match. We made a conscious effort to savor the moment and play with joy.”

Their journey was not without its challenges. The world No. 17 pair faced stiff competition from Malaysia’s world No. 9 duo, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, and China’s world No. 2 pair, Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping, who emerged as the top two teams in their group.

Tan candidly admitted, “Our opening match against Malaysia was the most critical, and the pressure was immense. After our loss, we felt utterly defeated. But it’s crucial to remember that losses don’t define us.”

Singapore’s badminton

While Hee and Tan’s Olympic quest may have concluded, the Singaporean badminton contingent‘s hopes remain alive in the singles category. Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min, the nation’s top men’s and women’s singles players, are poised to make a splash in the knockout rounds.

Yeo is set to face Kate Foo Kune of Mauritius on Tuesday, with Loh gearing up to take on El Salvador’s Uriel Canjura on Wednesday. Both players are just one win away from advancing to the next round, keeping the Lion City’s Olympic spirit soaring high.