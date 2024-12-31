SINGAPORE: Weddings are meant to be a picture-perfect, once-in-a-lifetime event, but let’s face it… sometimes, they turn into total disasters as well.

So, just before the year came to a close, one Singaporean took to Reddit to ask others to share their most hilarious or depressing wedding disaster stories.

In his post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, he wrote, “It’s a crazy wedding season now in December… just attended a few this month… I am sure we all have our fair share of stories… whether as a guest, helper, staff, bridesmaid/groomsmen, family or even as the bride or groom yourself, please share the drama!”

When the couple called it off on their wedding day

Can you imagine waking up, thinking you’re about to witness a beautiful celebration, only to find out the couple decided to cancel it all just hours before? Well, this actually happened in real life.

One user shared, “The bride, my uni classmate, and the groom called it off the morning itself. The wedding dinner proceeded as it couldn’t be cancelled, and it was awkward as hell. I didn’t attend because I heard about it just before I left – but friends who did still gave their red packets.”

He also mentioned that although the bride and groom weren’t present at the dinner, their parents still showed up.

When the bride farted in front of everyone

Another user shared a hilarious story from a friend’s wedding that no one could forget.

He wrote, “The groom was my friend. When they were giving speeches after faking cutting the wedding cake, the bride farted during her speech, and the mic amplified it. Nobody tried to point it out, and the bride awkwardly tried to carry on as though nothing happened.”

When the bride got drunk before the wedding

It’s normal to drink on special occasions, like weddings, but usually, that comes after the ceremony, right? Well, this bride had a different plan.

One user recounted, “Husband’s cousin (bride) rushed into getting married (not shotgun wedding) with a man. The man then was just an army guy and was not working yet.

The whole family tried to convince her to think it through again because she is still young, and both haven’t really started making money yet.

We were supposed to have two march-ins; after the first march-in, the bride went around cheers-ing everyone. I didn’t see her after that; the 2nd march-in didn’t happen.

Walked out to the toilet and found out that the bride was drunk in the handicapped toilet and crying, making a scene, refusing to re-enter her own wedding, and a few relatives were desperately trying to get her to sober up.”

The user said that after two years, the couple got divorced.

When the guests realized they were only invited “to make up the numbers”

Not exactly a dramatic fail, but two users shared how disheartened they felt when they realized they were only invited to the wedding to make up the numbers.

One user said, “A secondary school friend called out of the blue after we lost contact for a few years to invite me to his wedding. Not even a close one. Just in mutual circles. I told him I can’t go. He acted damn sad, so I went. Didn’t even talk for the whole night.

While shaking hands, I jokingly told him next time, don’t invite me hor. He was not happy.”

Another recalled, “Omg same; a classmate I never spoke to invited me to her wedding out of the blue, and I was naive to think she actually wanted me. She just wanted to make up her numbers; she never spoke to me again.”

Needless to say, it taught them to think twice before accepting future invites.

When an older male relative crossed the line

Weddings are usually a time for joy and celebration, but at this particular event, things took an unsettling turn when an older male relative overstepped boundaries.

According to a guest, the bride and groom were asked to stand on chairs during a toast. In the middle of the cheers, an older man, presumably a relative, placed his hand on the bride’s waist.

He said, “Even when she pushed his hand away, he did it again. Everyone behind the couple saw it, so it was not surprising when we saw the angry bride later outside the venue.”

When the guests were disappointed by the wedding food

One user shared a story about attending a shotgun wedding held by the pool because the hotel didn’t have a ballroom or event room available. The highlight? Each guest was served exactly one popiah. Yes, just one.

Another user recounted that she went to a wedding at an upscale hotel in Bugis, only to be let down by the food.

She wrote, “The food was so bad, it felt like the groom and bride went out of their way to choose the cheapest food they could find. I got half a freaking prawn for a starter. HALF A PRAWN. Still had to fork out market rate angpao money, lol.”

