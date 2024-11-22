;
Bride calls off wedding after fiancé’s mother gives ultimatum over pre-wedding photoshoot plans

November 22, 2024

SINGAPORE: A bride called off her wedding after the fiance’s mother gave her an ultimatum over pre-wedding photoshoot plans.

In an anonymous post on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, a friend of the couple shared that in the months leading up to the wedding, the bride faced a lot of pressure from the fiancé’s mother, who wanted her to stick to tradition.

“His mother insisted that the customs must be followed for good fortune,” the friend wrote. “The bride, on the other hand, was perplexed by this insistence, believing that culture and customs should evolve with society.”

According to the friend, one of the main points of contention was the pre-wedding photoshoot. The bride had planned to book a hotel for the shoot, but the fiancé’s mother insisted it should take place at their home instead. She even gave the bride an ultimatum, telling her that if she insisted on the hotel, she might as well cancel the wedding.

The fiancé, meanwhile, tried to mediate but couldn’t get anywhere.

“He advised his bride to forgo the hotel plan, but she argued that staying with the mother-in-law would provoke a major argument,” he wrote. “He also tried to persuade his mother to relent, but she refused, insisting that staying apart was bad luck and disrespectful to the elderly.”

As the arguments continued, the bride became increasingly frustrated, questioning ‘why she was being denied the basic right to choose her accommodation.’

Additionally, the friend revealed that there were several other instances where the fiancé’s mother interfered with their wedding plans, forcing them to change things, often citing cost as a reason.

In the end, the friend said that all the arguments took an emotional toll on the bride.
“She ultimately decided to cancel the wedding, feeling she could not proceed under these circumstances,” the friend said.

“Can’t blame the girl. Its their wedding, and they should decide.”

In the comments section, many netizens felt that the interference from the fiancé’s mother was too much. They argued that wedding plans should be made by the couple, as it’s their special day, and they should have the final say in the decisions.

One netizen wrote, “Only the bride and groom should plan the wedding. Other people, like family, friends, and event planners, should only act as helping hands for this big day. Only suggestions are allowed.”

Another commented, “It’s not wrong for the groom to be filial, but when he can’t make a stand for his own wife to be, then there’s really no point for the marriage to take place.”

Several others said that the bride’s decision to call off the wedding might have been a blessing in disguise, as it revealed potential issues in the relationship that could have become even more challenging later on.

One netizen expressed, “Smart woman. She realised before it was too late that he is a mummy’s boy and will always choose mummy over her.”

In related news, a Singaporean woman took to social media to ask Singaporeans “how to deal with an obsessive future mother-in-law” who wants to know everything she does with her fiancé.

The woman noted that at first, her future mother-in-law was “very nice” and respected their boundaries, allowing them the space and privacy they desired.

However, following the engagement, there was a shift, and her behaviour became intrusive and overbearing. Whenever they went out, the woman said that her future mother-in-law would demand where they were going and when they were coming home.

Read more: Woman asks, “How do you deal with mother-in-law who wants to know everything she does with her fiancé?”

