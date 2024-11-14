SINGAPORE: Singaporeans recently shared on Reddit the reasons why they refuse to leave the country despite the high cost of living.

The conversation began when a user asked why more Singaporeans don’t consider moving to other Southeast Asian countries where the cost of living is lower and purchasing property or retiring early seems more feasible.

The user suggested that in countries like Vietnam or the Philippines, one could buy a multi-bedroom property for much less and avoid the competitive housing market in Singapore.

“Why don’t most Singaporeans just move to other SEA countries?” the user asked. “Are there any barriers to entry and staying permanently in other SEA countries?”

Safety

Many users cited safety as a top reason for staying in Singapore. While recognizing that other countries might have lower living costs, they stressed that Singapore’s low crime rate, effective law enforcement, and general sense of security make it a more appealing place to reside.

One user explained, “Safety and security. Low crime rate, I think because it’s so safe here, sometimes we take it for granted. In many places in Southeast Asia, going out at night is a big no-no.”

Another remarked, “Security, my friend, security. Low crime rate, safety, and assurance are basic needs for humans, and Singaporeans born into these aren’t willing to give this up.”

Higher salary

Besides safety, higher salaries were another key factor. Many users mentioned that Singapore offers better pay, particularly in high-skilled industries, making it more financially rewarding to live in the country despite the high costs.

One user shared, “Because people still work here, earning SGD. if I could get paid in SGD while living in other SEA countries, let’s say Malaysia or Thailand, sign me up.”

Family ties

Another important reason many users choose to stay in Singapore is their strong connection to family. For them, the idea of leaving their parents or children behind is simply too challenging.

One user stated, “My roots are here. Many relatives and friends are here.”

Another commented, “If you have children, it’s more than just thinking for yourself. It is the same for those with parents’ duty. But definitely my choice if I’m alone in this world.”

Not enough funds

Some users also mentioned that, despite wanting to relocate to another country, they are unable to do so because they do not have sufficient funds. One user even pointed out that only the “rich Singaporeans” have the financial means to consider this option.

He said, “Rich Singaporeans can go anywhere. The only Singaporeans I know who moved to a country in the region with a lower cost of living, they’ve got a spouse or extended family there.”

Another user said, “I think the most straightforward answer is that most Singaporeans actually don’t have the liquid cash and capital to afford the retirement visas or migration visas of other SEA countries.”

Other reasons

A few others mentioned that they prefer living in Singapore because “it’s actually a good and clean country to live in.”

They pointed out that the healthcare system is excellent and transportation is highly convenient. Additionally, they don’t have to worry about language barriers or adjust their way of life.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)