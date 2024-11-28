;
Lifestyle

Singaporeans save 21,970 tonnes of carbon emissions by buying second-hand furniture, report says

ByMary Alavanza

November 28, 2024
Old furniture for sale at a flea market

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are supporting the country’s circular economy efforts by opting for second-hand furniture, taking the lead in Southeast Asia for such transactions.

A “Year-in-Secondhand” report from Carousell revealed that buying pre-owned furniture saved 21,970 tonnes of carbon emissions in Singapore. This is comparable to streaming Netflix non-stop for 69,666 years.

According to Singapore Business Review, this shift was evident on Carousell, where “chair” climbed 52 spots to become the second most searched item, surpassing “iPhone,” which ranked third. Interest in free items also stood out, with sofas and IKEA tables among the favourites, contributing to 300,000 items being given away.

March saw a sharp rise in furniture-related transactions, alongside event tickets. Carousell suggested this was linked to concerts by Taylor Swift, Coldplay, and Bruno Mars. By September, Labubu surpassed Taylor Swift in search popularity and ranked fifth for the year’s top searches in Singapore.

Besides Furniture & Home Living, Women’s Fashion and Hobbies & Toys were also popular categories for second-hand items.

See also  Is your company embracing the circular economy? Here are four ways you can!

The report also revealed that Singaporeans made an average of S$2,000 from their listings, the highest in Southeast Asia.

Transactions typically peaked at 6 pm, with most new listings created around 2 pm. Inquiries and searches were most common at 10 pm. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Lifestyle Personal Finance

Man says, “FIRE can be a trap — it’s a way for those of us who haven’t found their life’s purpose to keep delaying”

November 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

“How do I know you can stay long enough?” 29 yo job seeker who left his previous job in less than 3 months says recruiters now question his commitment

November 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

“I don’t know what to do anymore,” 27 yo S’porean man feels discouraged after a year of constant job rejections

November 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Lifestyle

Singaporeans save 21,970 tonnes of carbon emissions by buying second-hand furniture, report says

November 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Survey with over 37% saying $9K is a ‘liveable monthly salary’ in SG sparks debate

November 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

The supporting cast of Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young’s new legal office drama is revealed

November 28, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

71-year-old woman born in SG but adopted & taken to China as a baby seeking biological family

November 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.