Singaporeans cheer WP Chief Pritam Singh singing Ai Piah Jia Eh Yia at Hungry Ghost Month celebration at Bedok Reservoir Road

SINGAPORE: Over the weekend, a TikTok video of Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh singing a Hokkien song at a Hungry Ghost Month celebration on Bedok Reservoir Road was viewed by many, with commenters cheering him on and saying they were impressed.

Of course, this is not the first time the WP chief’s vocal prowess has been caught on camera and shared online.

At a Chinese New Year celebration in 2019, he was captured singing Ai Piah Jia Eh Yia, the same song as in the video shared on Sunday (Aug 30).

On TikTok, Q (@key_laaaaaaaaaaaah) posted a video of Mr Singh, and noted how low-key the incident was, especially since he is arguably one of the most recognisable politicians in Singapore.

She captioned the post by writing, “not me witnessing Mr Pritam singing under the block on a fri evening HAHAHA what a vibe.

no pr team, no whole WP team, just him and his family casually visiting the event.”

Ms Q appears to have taken the video from a flat nearby. At one point, the TikToker lets out an admiring whoop. And later in the song, Mr Singh, dressed in trademark WP blue, waves in her direction.

After his song, the crowd around him is seen breaking into applause, and the TikToker cheers him on again. In the last seconds of the clip, Mr Singh is seen warmly greeting others who attended the celebration.

The song choice was particularly apt for the beleaguered WP leader, as the title translates to “to win, you have to fight.”

What Singaporeans are saying

Many commenters on Ms Q’s TikTok video cheered Mr Singh on, appearing to see many positives from the incident.

“This is the type of leader Singapore really needs, able to handle the top level and able to mix with the lower level. We don’t need leaders only desk-bound, pointing fingers in the office,” one wrote.

Another agreed, writing, “Certainly a strong display of communication skills which leaders should have. Can mingle at all levels, all-rounder!”

A commenter called him a “people-centric leader.”

Like Ms Q, another noted how the incident was without fanfare, writing, “See the difference? Some will need to call the media to show what they are doing.”

“Proven, he doesn’t need a stage to shine,” a TikTok user added.

A commenter asked, “What can’t he do? One of our few goated politicians.”

One called him “Our own Mamdani,” after the Mayor of New York, while another wrote, “We Gen Zs love Pritam and WP!!!” /TISG

Read also: So Pritam Singh can ‘sing’