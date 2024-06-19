SINGAPORE: A step toward the next General Election was announced on Tuesday (June 18) by the Elections Department Singapore (ELD), which said that the Registers of Electors had been revised and will be open for public inspection from June 19 to July 2.

The registers contain all the names of qualified voters as of June 1. Singaporean citizens can now check their particulars on the Voter Services of the ELD’s site or through their profiles on the Singpass App.

Those who cannot check their particulars on the ELD website or through their profiles may do so at community centres and ServiceSG centres near their residences, call 1800-225-5353, or make an appointment online to visit the ELD office.

Singaporeans who are out of the country and cannot check on their particulars online may visit Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.

More information on checking one’s Singpass profile and the other options for checking particulars may be found in the annexe to the ELD announcement here.

The latest announcement from the department means that from June 19 to July 2, people whose names have been omitted may submit a claim to include his or her name on voter rolls.

They may also do so if they want to update their particulars, such as their names or NRIC addresses. They may also submit an objection to remove a name from the register for the electoral division that the person is in, ELD added.

These submissions may also be made online via the Voter Services section or in person at community centres and ServiceSG centres, the ELD office, and Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.

From July 13 to 20, a list of all the claims will be made available for inspection at Community Centres/Clubs/ServiceSG Centres located within the electoral division, ELD office, and Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.

Individuals may vote if they are Singaporean citizens aged 21 and above as of June 1, 2024, are not disqualified as electors under any written law, and have a Singapore residential address or Local Contact Address.

Any person whose name was removed due to a failure to vote in past elections may apply to have their name restored via the Voter Services section of ELD’s site so he or she can vote again. The ELD encourages them to apply for this early.

“Under the law, we will not be able to restore their names during the period from the date the Writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is not contested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken.

Consequently, they will not be able to cast their vote if a poll is to be taken for the Electoral Division that they are residing in,” the department added. /TISG

