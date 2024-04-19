Featured News SG Politics

ELD confirms Electoral Boundaries Review Committee has yet to be convened

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Elections Department (ELD) has confirmed that the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) has yet to be convened, sparking speculation about the timing of the next general election.

The establishment of the EBRC is a crucial precursor to the scheduling of a general election. Historically, once the committee is formed, a general election could be held anywhere between four months to a year from the announcement of its commission.

The last time the committee was convened was in August 2019, preceding the general elections in July 2020.

Questions surrounding the timing of the upcoming general election have intensified following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s recent announcement that he will be stepping down and passing the baton to his successor, Lawrence Wong, on May 15.

Analysts have been quick to interpret this leadership succession timeline as a potential indicator that the general election might be closer than anticipated, with some even speculating that it could take place as early as June 2024.

See also  Opposition politician speculates: ‘It will be impossible and irresponsible to call for a GE soon, which makes it interesting’

Lawrence Wong himself has confirmed that there will be no Cabinet reshuffle until after the next general election, further fueling speculation among political circles and the public alike.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

Happy Diwali or Happy Deepavali? — Singaporean Indians enlighten a netizen on the true meaning of the word for the Hindu Festival of Lights

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News SG Politics

“Racism still exists in Singapore and is ‘among us’” — Lawrence Wong’s video on racism resurfaces in lead-up to next GE

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“Almost hit an elderly” — Resident puzzled on why cyclists still cycle along overhead bridges despite the display of clear signs to dismount

October 30, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Relationships

Woman gets schooled by SG men for saying, “If you’re too broke to own a car, please don’t bother dating us and focus on your work first”

October 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

HDB block corridor with spooktacular Halloween gory decor sends Singaporeans scream-ing with excitement!

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Pet parent offers S$800 reward for anyone who finds their missing fur kid, last seen at Parry Terrace, Kovan

October 30, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

Happy Diwali or Happy Deepavali? — Singaporean Indians enlighten a netizen on the true meaning of the word for the Hindu Festival of Lights

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.