SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Elections Department (ELD) has confirmed that the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) has yet to be convened, sparking speculation about the timing of the next general election.

The establishment of the EBRC is a crucial precursor to the scheduling of a general election. Historically, once the committee is formed, a general election could be held anywhere between four months to a year from the announcement of its commission.

The last time the committee was convened was in August 2019, preceding the general elections in July 2020.

Questions surrounding the timing of the upcoming general election have intensified following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s recent announcement that he will be stepping down and passing the baton to his successor, Lawrence Wong, on May 15.

Analysts have been quick to interpret this leadership succession timeline as a potential indicator that the general election might be closer than anticipated, with some even speculating that it could take place as early as June 2024.

Lawrence Wong himself has confirmed that there will be no Cabinet reshuffle until after the next general election, further fueling speculation among political circles and the public alike.