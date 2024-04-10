SINGAPORE: The new and significantly speedier QR code customs clearance system at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints has gotten praise from users in Singapore and Malaysia.

Implemented just last month, people entering and exiting by car from the two checkpoints can use QR codes to clear customs and no longer need a passport. Its goal was to alleviate congestion and reduce waiting times, particularly during peak hours.

Malaysian daily The Star reported on Tuesday morning (April 9) that travellers hope a similar QR code system will also be implemented on the Johor side to speed up the process, especially during peak hours.

One Malaysian who frequently crosses the border says he’s used the QR code on Singapore’s side and called his experience “breezy.”

Mr Zulhairi Zulkifli also noted that the new system is especially helpful for those in groups, since “all the passengers in one vehicle can be registered under one code.”

Johor Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communication Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh told The Star that he’s heard good feedback on the new QR code system and that:

“We want to see whether the implementation has been successful or not.” Mr Mohamad Fazli added that he would meet with relevant offices after Hari Raya Aidilfitri to look into the matter.

Commenting on The Star report, one netizen wrote, “That would be awesome if it’s implemented at the JB CIQ,” but added that he hopes it won’t “take years” to get done.

When one commenter asked why Singapore should be followed, others answered that that was not the issue, writing:

“Please don’t! Just emulate best practices around the world. If it’s from Jamaica, so be it. If it’s from New Guinea, so what? Just be humble and learn from others who are better than us.”

When the piece was published in The Straits Times as well, one netizen noted, “Yes the latest QR system ICA has been a forward thinking by our Team, Appreciate and Thankful to all the teams involved too.”

“Long clearance at checkpoint may be a thing of the past,” observed another.

Others, in the meantime, echoed the hope that the same system will be implemented in Johor.

“2 hands to clap …… if Johor can emulate that’s great!” wrote one.

“Johor must look into it. This will save a lot of hassle and unnecessary jam,” wrote another. /TISG

