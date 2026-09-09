Singaporeans agree with property agent who says strangers should not just enter units under renovation

SINGAPORE: In a recent TikTok video, a local property agent highlighted a problem that some have encountered in Singapore: neighbours dropping into an unfinished unit while it’s undergoing renovations and walking through it whilst workers are doing their jobs, with some even taking photos.

Many people commenting on the video of Qidah Fuad agreed, saying they’ve had the same experience and that it needs to stop.

The clip Ms Qidah posted on Sep 3 shows the interior of a flat. Where a construction crew is working, however, three other people enter the flat—two women and a man.

The man can be seen taking his phone out and photographing the interior of the flat.

As the property agent points out in a text overlay, the man sees that there is a camera placed in the unit, but decides to ignore it. Instead, he and one of the women just walk through the flat amid the crew working on it.

In the second part of Ms Qidah’s clip, a woman is seen inside the flat by herself, with no workers present. She holds up her phone to take photos, and perhaps even videos, of the bedroom and kitchen. At one point, a man joins her, and the woman appears to talk to him about the unit.

“Is entering someone’s house during renovation a norm now? Isn’t this trespassing? What happens if items go missing? What if you get injured while you’re inside? Just because you are so kpo,” Ms Qidah wrote in the caption to her post.

“These were two different occasions. Can’t tell if it’s the same person. This shouldn’t be a norm. You should NEVER enter someone’s house without permission. Workers have told them off but refuse to listen and continue… But still…” she added.

Many commenters on her post shared similar experiences.

“I have the same experience! At that point, our reno has not started yet, but we were discussing with our ID in the house at that time. Then a group of them HELPED themselves into the house and casually said, “we take a look around ah”. HELLO AUNTY, YOU THINK OUR HOUSE IS AN HDB SHOWROOM, IS IT?! I asked them to leave immediately!” wrote a TikTok user.

“Yeah, same here too… my house under renovation and I off to office as usual, came back home seeing my neighbour having a house tour with the contractor finding for ideas for his house… watt,” a commenter wrote.

“Mine went in and opened the cupboard without permission like it was a showroom,” added another.

One suggested that Ms Qidah “report to police for trespassing.”

A commenter, however, pointed out that this has been going on for a long time.

“It’s a common practice since I noticed in the 90s. prob goes way back. that time, since we are all new owners, it’s a chance to get to know neighbours and share reno ideas. But still need permission first la,” they noted. /TISG

Read also: “Our home is not for sale!” — Bidadari residents use ‘Don’t Disturb’ signs to shoo away property agents who won’t stop knocking on their doors