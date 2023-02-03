Singaporean star Elaine Wong joins ‘Squid Game’ style Netflix reality show ‘Physical: 100’ with S$300K prize money

SINGAPORE — Among 100 contestants, South Korea-based Singaporean star Elaine Wong who also speaks Korean, will compete and test their physical shape through various exhausting and draining physical challenges in the South Korean extreme physical reality show “Physical:100” on Netflix.

In the reality show, Elaine will compete against top physically fit players from all walks of life – including a judo player, a member of the Navy Special Forces, a boxing super-featherweight champion, national athletes, fitness coaches, bodybuilders, wrestlers, and the like.

Contestants who were unable to pass extreme challenges would get eliminated, and the last man/woman standing will win 300 million won and be declared the winner.

The program premieres two episodes every Tuesday. It is available to watch on Netflix.

She has been admitted as a trainee in South Korea and was originally about to debut as a K-Pop member of the girl group Skarf. However, she withdrew for the time being.

Although Korean audiences may not be familiar with her, she is still active in the Korean entertainment industry with guest appearances in a variety of shows such as “South Korean Foreigners”, “Sleeping Only Relationship”, and “My Heart Beats 38.5”.

