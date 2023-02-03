Naomi Neo celebrates her birthday, surrounded by daisies, but netizens are more interested to only see her “panties”

SINGAPORE – Naomi Neo, a Singaporean lifestyle blogger, recently celebrated her 27th birthday on Jan 25. In her Instagram post, she thanked all who celebrated her special day with her, most especially her husband, who gave Naomi her favourite flowers. “When you tell him daisies are your fav 😭❤️ thank you everyone for the wishes!!!” Naomi said in her post caption.

However, despite Naomi being surrounded by daisies and a ‘Happy Birthday Mummy’ balloon, online citizens were more focused on something else – her white “panties”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Neo 梁文珊 (@naomineo_)

One IG user commented: “Lol we can see her white panties no?” referring to the white cloth peeking between Naomi’s thighs.

Another IG user curiously asked: “are those panties?”

Another comment explicitly stated: “White” garnered attention from other people as well. The user who commented on the said word was called “perv” by one more user.

When a netizen commented: “Upskirt panties?” Naomi Neo replied by saying “those are skorts but if it makes u happy sure”, which hopefully clears up the undergarment speculations.

Regardless of the issue, many of Naomi’s fans and followers greeted her with a happy birthday. Some also expressed that they share the same birthday as her.

“We have the same birthday,” a netizen told Naomi in the comments section.

“It’s giving a thousand yellow daisies proposal from gilmore girls…. happy birthday naomi ♡,” one comment stated.

“Happy birthday Naomi wishing you a blessed birthday and have a magnificent, wonderful and amazing day!” another comment said.

