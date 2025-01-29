Asia

Singaporean social media influencer to be charged for false abduction report in Johor mall

ByGemma Iso

January 29, 2025

JOHOR BARU: A 45-year-old Singaporean woman, who claimed to have been on the brink of being abducted at a Johor shopping mall last week, is set to be charged in the Magistrate’s Court for filing a false police report. According to a recent MalayMail report, the woman, a social media influencer and content creator, is currently in police custody, as confirmed by Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar.

The charge stems from a report the woman filed on Jan 22, where she allegedly had narrowly escaped abduction after a tea sampling at the KSL shopping mall. According to Mr Kumar, the woman claimed a couple had approached her to promote tea for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations. She reported that the couple forced her to inhale the tea, which caused dizziness and led her to lose consciousness.

However, following a thorough investigation, authorities found no evidence of an abduction attempt. CCTV footage and technical analysis from the scene contradicted the woman’s account, showing no signs of any unusual activity. Mr Kumar emphasized that the woman’s allegations had sparked widespread social media debate, some of which linked the incident to broader safety concerns in Johor.

See also  Malaysian police detain French conspiracy theorist wanted for abduction

“Such unverified claims can create unnecessary panic,” Mr Kumar said, adding that public safety in Johor remains under control, with police continuously monitoring security matters across the state. “We will not tolerate actions threatening public safety, including spreading false information or stirring up social unrest.”

The woman will be charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which addresses filing false police reports with the intent to mislead law enforcement. If convicted, she could face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Mr Kumar urged the public to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of online information before sharing or acting on it, stressing the importance of responsible social media use in maintaining public trust and safety.

