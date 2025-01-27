SINGAPORE: A Singaporean was left “shocked” when the car wash service he and his dad regularly used raised its price significantly.

“My dad was using the car wash service at Esso Ang Mo Kio Ave 8 and was in for a shock at the pricing of $18 instead of the usual $11,” he alleged on r/askSingapore on Saturday (Jan 25).

“Is this the norm across SG for car washes in your experience during CNY, or are we exaggerating? Normally, we don’t go to the car wash and wash it ourselves, but I guess this time was out of convenience. Just wanted to know if that was the expected price increase for the period or if it is a crazy, unusual increase,” he added.

In his post, the Singaporean also acknowledged that price hikes are a normal part of CNY—whether for haircuts, pet grooming, or car washes. However, he pointed out that a 63% increase in price “was kind of egregious.”

“When something suddenly increases in price by quite a bit, you too would probably question why it has increased so much. If it’s been a while since you last went to a random cai fan stall and meat prices suddenly soar to $3 a meat dish, you would also want to know if the prices have risen that much or if it is an outlier,” he argued.

“1 month before CNY, those haircuts/car washes will increase in price”

In the comments section, one commenter explained, “Yes, this is normal, especially for small businesses. Workers have to be paid a lot more if they remain open. If they remain closed, they have to use the higher volume demand during the days before CNY to make up for the days they’re closed during CNY.”

Another shared his observation, writing, “Usually, 1 month before CNY, those haircuts/car washes will increase in price. I even saw a Malay barber raising their price.

Food stalls open during the first 2 days will charge more, which may be the new price.”

However, a few others criticized the Singaporeans for complaining. One commenter said, “You can buy a car that costs $100K+ but can’t afford a $18 car wash. Singaporean car owners are such cheapskates, jfc.”

Price increase during CNY

During Chinese New Year in Singapore, it’s common for prices to increase as demand for certain products rises. One notable example is bak kwa, a popular salty-sweet dried pork meat snack often enjoyed during the holiday season.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the price of bak kwa already saw a noticeable hike earlier this month, with some varieties going up by as much as $2 or $3 per kilo.

Sliced pork bak kwa at Bee Cheng Hiang, which previously cost $72 per kilo, is now priced at $74. Some premium varieties have seen even steeper price increases, with gourmet bak kwa now priced at $110 per kilo and Prime bak kwa costing $84.

To help ease the strain on people’s wallets during this time, FairPrice Group (FPG) announced on January 9 that they would freeze the prices of popular seafood, pork, and vegetable items at all their outlets through the Chinese New Year period. This move is meant to keep essential holiday items “within reach” for everyone.

