SINGAPORE: Among all the Southeast Asian countries, professionals in Singapore are the most eager to adopt a four-day work week, with a recent survey showing that a high percentage of employees and employers express positivity toward the concept.

Global talent solutions firm Robert Walters conducted a study concerning the four-day workweek and recently published its findings.

The company noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has been responsible for upending a number of concepts concerning work that people have accepted for a great many years.

Its report asked whether a four-day workweek is Asia’s “best bet” for productivity and talent retention.

Based on the survey’s findings, professionals in Singapore are the most likely in the region to embrace a shortened workweek, with a whopping 94 per cent of them saying they want their bosses to implement a four-day workweek trial.

Their top reasons for desiring this are work-life balance (91 per cent), having more time with family (60 per cent) as opposed to raising productivity (48 per cent).

Among those opposed to trying a four-day week, two-thirds (67 per cent) said it might end up being more stressful with the workload remaining the same, and 50 per cent said they would still prefer to split work across five days instead of four.

A third of the respondents said they had concerns over a possible reduction in pay.

As for employers, almost 7 in 10 (69 per cent) consider the four-day week to be a feasible concept.

“Companies in Singapore acknowledge the potential benefits of a four-day work week in uplifting employee well-being. Still, many remain hesitant or unlikely to implement such a work model in the near future.

Their primary concern revolves around navigating the transition without incurring employee unhappiness,” the study reads.

However, the study shows that while they’re “mostly convinced” about the concept, they’ve yet to decide on the steps to implement a four-day workweek in the foreseeable future.

This is evidenced by nearly three in five (58 per cent) saying they’re unlikely to transition to a shorter work week or even give it a try in the next one to two years.

The survey also showed that 48 per cent of professionals in Singapore feel that a four-day week would be able to increase productivity levels. Surprisingly, among employers, 69 per cent shared this sentiment.

Significantly, 96 per cent of professionals in Singapore said they’re inclined to apply for jobs at companies offering a four-day workweek. /TISG

