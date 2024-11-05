SINGAPORE: A black-and-white colobus monkey named Mykel, who “escaped” from the Singapore Zoo six months ago, has been successfully recaptured and returned to the zoo.

Mykel, a 14-year-old monkey, was recently spotted in a park near Choa Chu Kang, and a coordinated response by the Mandai Wildlife Group, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), and the National Parks Board ensured the monkey’s safe return.

According to a spokesperson for the Mandai Wildlife Group, ACRES first reported the monkey’s location, allowing Mandai’s animal care and veterinary team to mobilize quickly.

The team arrived at the park on Thursday, Oct 31, and successfully captured Mykel, who was then transported back to the Singapore Zoo for a health assessment.

“Mykel appears to be in good health,” confirmed the Mandai spokesperson, noting that a full health check was conducted to confirm his condition.

The spokesperson explained that Mykel had separated from his group six months ago due to shifts in the social dynamics among the zoo’s colobus monkeys.

In response, zoo officials immediately launched a search operation, though Mykel had managed to evade capture until now.

The spokesperson also noted that changes within monkey groups could sometimes lead individual members to separate from the group, a natural behaviour that can occur in the wild.

It is believed that Mykel’s escape was facilitated by his use of a connecting rod, allowing him to cross the enclosure’s fencing.

Following this incident, the Mandai Wildlife Group has taken measures to prevent similar situations from happening in the future.

The zoo has strengthened the social stability within the monkey group and the security measures around their enclosure.

Additionally, caregivers have undergone enhanced training to identify and address early signs of social disruption among the animals.

“We are thoroughly reviewing our procedures to further improve the safety and security of our animals,” the spokesperson added.

The black-and-white colobus monkey is a distinctive species, recognized by its black fur and characteristic white U-shaped fur pattern along its sides and back.

Native to Africa, colobus monkeys are highly arboreal, preferring to stay in treetops rather than descending to the ground.

The species is currently classified as “Least Concern” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, indicating a stable population.