ASIA: The natural world continues to surprise us, and nowhere is this more evident than in the diverse ecosystems of ASEAN. In celebration of World Wildlife Day 2025, the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) has unveiled a breathtaking array of newly discovered species across the region. These discoveries—from a mysterious sea anemone in Singapore to a venomous pit viper in Myanmar—serve as a reminder of the rich biodiversity still waiting to be explored and protected.

But these findings go beyond mere scientific curiosity. With nearly one million species at risk of extinction, according to ACB’s acting executive director Ms Clarissa C. Arida, these revelations underscore the urgent need for wildlife conservation financing. Protecting these new species and their fragile ecosystems requires collective action—from governments and researchers to local communities and individuals.

As we embark on this journey through the lush rainforests, vibrant coral reefs, and hidden caves of ASEAN, let’s explore these newly identified species, their unique traits, and the critical role of conservation efforts in ensuring their survival. Nature still holds many secrets—now, it’s up to us to safeguard them for generations to come.

Singapore’s hidden marine treasure

Singapore, often known for its urban landscape, has revealed an incredible marine discovery. The Macrodactyla fautinae, commonly referred to as the tiger anemone, was identified in 2023 along the coastal waters of the Straits of Johor, particularly near Changi. This striking sea creature has a smooth cylindrical body and 96 tentacles featuring a brown-white striped pattern. Local residents fondly call it the “purple-lip sand anemone” due to its distinctive pinkish structures.

This new species was named in honour of Ms Daphne Gail Fautin, an American zoologist and professor at the University of Kansas. Its presence reinforces the need for marine conservation efforts in Singapore’s coastal regions.

Malaysia’s hidden floral wonder

Deep within Malaysia’s tropical rainforests, a rare plant species has been uncovered—Thismia malayana. This small, golden, star-shaped plant is a mycoheterotrophic species, meaning it relies on fungi for nutrients. Found only in two locations, it is provisionally classified as vulnerable under the IUCN Red List, emphasising the urgency of protecting Malaysia’s rainforest ecosystems.

Indonesia’s orchid gem

Indonesia, a biodiversity hotspot, has contributed yet another stunning discovery—the Aerides obyrneana. This orchid species, endemic to Sulawesi Island, is named in honour of Mr Peter O’Byrne, an esteemed orchid specialist in Southeast Asia. Indonesia remains one of the most significant regions for orchid diversity, and this new species highlights the importance of preserving its unique floral heritage.

Brunei’s ‘snug’ discovery

In Brunei Darussalam’s Ulu Temburong National Park, citizen scientists stumbled upon a previously undescribed species of Microparmarion, a semi-slug often referred to as a “snug” by mollusc researchers. DNA barcoding confirmed that this snug is genetically distinct from others found in Borneo’s lowland forests. Interestingly, it was named in honour of Mr Md Salleh Abdullah Bat, the field centre supervisor, who retired shortly after the discovery.

Philippines’ new frog species

Luzon Island in the Philippines has brought forth a fascinating amphibian discovery—a fanged frog named Limnonectes cassiopeia. For two decades, researchers mistakenly believed it to be a juvenile version of the Luzon giant fanged frog, but recent studies confirmed it as a separate species. Male fanged frogs are particularly intriguing, as they possess large bony fangs, likely used for combat. This finding reinforces the Philippines’ status as a critical hub for amphibian biodiversity.

Thailand’s leaf-toed gecko

A new gecko species, Dixonius chotjuckdikuli, has been identified in Khao Ebid, a limestone hill in Phetchaburi Province, Thailand. This slender gecko, with a golden tail and brown-blotched body, has unique leaf-like toes that aid in climbing. It was named in honour of Mr Natthaphat Chotjuckdikul, a Thai petroleum engineer and naturalist who played a key role in its discovery.

Vietnam’s smooth skink

Vietnam has uncovered Scincella truongi, or Truong’s smooth skink, in the forests of Son La Province. This bronze-coloured lizard features a brownish-black stripe along its sides and a characteristic “window” in its eyelids. It was named after Dr Truong Quang Nguyen, a renowned Vietnamese herpetologist, in recognition of his contributions to reptile research in the Indochina region.

Myanmar’s deadly new pit viper

A new venomous snake species, Trimeresurus uetzi or Uetz’s pit viper, was found in central and southern Myanmar. It closely resembles the white-lipped pit viper but has distinct white ocular streaks in males, copper or green-gold irises, and a greater number of ventral plates. Named after Dr Peter Uetz, creator of the Reptile Database, this discovery adds to Myanmar’s growing list of endemic reptile species.

Cambodia’s slender gecko

In Cambodia’s Phnom Khpoh, a karstic hill in Battambang province, a new species of slender gecko, Hemiphyllodactylus khpoh, was documented. This dusky brown gecko with a mustard-hued tail was discovered through a collaboration between Fauna & Flora’s Cambodia team, the Ministry of Environment, and herpetologists from La Sierra University.

Lao PDR’s orchid tree

In southern Lao PDR, researchers have documented a new flowering plant, Phanera roseoalba, locally known as “Siew Boua.” This stunning plant, part of the Phanera genus, features light pink petals and thrives in seasonal dry evergreen forests. Also referred to as “flame trees,” these plants contribute significantly to ecological stability.

These incredible discoveries, presented by the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) in celebration of World Wildlife Day 2025, highlight the region’s extraordinary biodiversity. Ms Clarissa C. Arida, acting executive director of ACB, emphasised the urgency of conservation efforts, noting that around a million species are at risk of extinction. She urged communities, governments, and individuals to take action in protecting wildlife and promoting sustainability.

With ASEAN’s ecosystems facing increasing threats from deforestation, climate change, and habitat destruction, conservation financing and community-driven research are vital. By safeguarding these newly discovered species, we not only protect nature but also secure the future of biodiversity for generations to come.