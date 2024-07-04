SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker shared online that he’s having second thoughts because of his insecurities about pursuing a Malaysian girl, whom he described as a perfect 10 in terms of looks, personality, brains and humour.

“The insecurity is mainly coming from 1) the fact that she’s easily a 10/10 and I’m objectively speaking 6/10 and a girl like that would never look at me romantically 2) different races,” he wrote on r/SingaporeRaw on Monday (July 1).

Adding more context, he disclosed that this exceptional girl is his colleague at work and they’ve known each other for only one month.

Despite this short timeframe, he said he sensed a strong chemistry and connection with her, which he rarely experiences.

“It’s amazing how quickly we got along – our conversations can easily switch up from light banter to sharing deep, emotional talks.”

After realizing that he’s completely gone head over heels for this girl, he wants to take things further and ask her out on a date.

However, he’s concerned about the potential outcome and the possibility that he might have just been “misinterpreting her actions and words” and lost their friendship in the process.

Turning to the online community for advice, he asked, “Men of SGRaw, my question to you, how do you differentiate when someone is being flirty or just simply being friendly to you?”

“Just do it bro. It’s 2024. We’ve got interracial couple sons and daughters your age.”

In the online discussion, Redditors encouraged the Singaporean worker to seize the opportunity and pursue his colleague while he has the chance.

However, if he’s worried about how things might go, they suggested that he wait a whole month first and observe if his colleague is showing signs of romantic interest.

According to a few Redditors, one way to do this would be to observe her body language towards him and to see if she behaves differently when interacting with other colleagues.

Another way would be to text her after work and see if she replies fast and have regular conversations with him.

Others mentioned that he could casually inquire about her ideal life partner to see if he aligns with her preferences.

One Redditor added, “Ask her out. If she is comfortable being alone on a date with you. There’s a good chance she is flirting. The way women show interest is consent.”

Another commented, “Eyyy good on your bruh. Just do it bro. It’s 2024. We’ve got interracial couple sons and daughters your age, it’s nothing new.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the Redditors opposed the idea and explained that the behaviour of the girl is common at workplaces and that this shouldn’t be misinterpreted.

They also pointed out that getting into a relationship with this girl might not be the best idea while he’s dealing with insecurities.

One netizen said, “Your insecurity may be a baggage if you do get into a relationship with her. You’ll project there through various ways, maybe clinginess, need for validation etc.”

A few suggested that he build his confidence before diving into anything romantic.

They believed that focusing on feeling secure in himself would be better for his personal well-being and set the stage for a healthier relationship without those insecurities getting in the way.

