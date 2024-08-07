;
Singapore Waterbomb Festival: K-Pop splashdown still on; organiser’s legal woes couldn’t dampen the beat

ByGemma Iso

August 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: In a whirlwind of excitement and anticipation, the much-awaited Waterbomb Singapore festival is gearing up to make a spectacular splash later this month, boasting an impressive lineup of K-pop stars.

Amidst the buzz, the event has found itself in the spotlight for reasons beyond its star-studded billing.

David Yong, the high-flying CEO of Evergreen Group Holdings and a co-organizer of the festival alongside Viu Scream Dates, has recently been ensnared in a legal imbroglio.

Yong, who was charged with falsification of accounts earlier this month, is currently facing serious allegations that could see him behind bars for up to a decade if convicted.

Waterbomb Singapore festival

Despite the tumultuous backdrop, Viu Scream Dates has affirmed that the show will go on, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

The festival, scheduled for Aug 24 and 25 at Siloso Beach, Singapore, is set to be a vibrant display of K-pop talent , with performances by the likes of Jay Park, Rain, Chung Ha, CL, Sandara Park, Sorn, Jessi, and Loco.

The event’s Instagram page remains unchanged, with “Waterbomb Time! with David Yong” still listed on the schedule following Kwon Eunbi’s performance on the first day. However, whether Yong will indeed make an appearance remains an open question.

See also  K-pop group Girls' Generation reunites

Yong, who gained notoriety earlier this year for his appearance on the Netflix show “Super Rich In Korea,” where he flaunted his opulent lifestyle, now finds himself in a far less enviable position.

The 37-year-old, who once declared himself part of “Singapore’s top 1 percent super rich,” is now awaiting his next court appearance on August 8.

A landmark event

As the festival approaches, the focus seems to be shifting from the legal drama to the anticipated performances and the unique experience of being showered by water cannons while enjoying top-tier K-pop entertainment.

Under Yong’s leadership, Evergreen Group Holdings had initially touted Waterbomb Singapore as the beginning of a series of K-pop festivals and K-content activities in the region.

With the inaugural Waterbomb Singapore festival promising a blend of music, dance, and a refreshing water-filled atmosphere, fans eagerly await what could be a landmark event in the K-pop calendar.

As the curtains draw closer to being raised on this aquatic musical extravaganza, all eyes will be on whether the festival can deliver on its promise of an unforgettable experience despite the off-stage drama.

