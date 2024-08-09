SINGAPORE — A new chapter unfolds for Netball Singapore as they announced the rebranding of its national team to the Singapore Vandas, alongside the appointment of Ms Jane Ittogi as a patron.

This was revealed by Netball Singapore’s president, Trina Liang, during the Deloitte Pesta Sukan carnival at the Kallang Netball Centre over the weekend. This marks a new and exciting era for the Singapore national netball team, as they bid farewell to its former moniker, the Singapore Opens.

At the unveiling of its new identity, Netball Singapore president Trina Liang highlights the significance of Ms Ittogi, President Tharman Shamugaratnam’s spouse, as their new patron, which is set to bring a fresh wave of dedication and visibility to the sport.

“We are honoured to welcome Ms Jane Ittogi as our Patron. Her dedication to social causes and commitment to fostering growth and excellence align perfectly with Netball Singapore’s mission.

“Ms Ittogi’s support will undoubtedly bring enhanced visibility and advocacy for netball in Singapore,” said the Netball Singapore president.

The Singapore Vandas name pays tribute to the nation’s national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim. This thoughtful naming choice reflects the team’s aspirations and commitment to embody the same qualities of strength, elegance and perseverance which are associated with Singapore’s national flower.

The Singapore Vandas logo was designed by Deloitte’s Hoo Swee Eng. It incorporates the Vanda Miss Joaquim and represents courage, strength, and the spirit of netball. The logo’s shape and strokes form a woman’s face, with a netball inside the top petal symbolising the sport.

The Netball Singapore president also expressed her excitement as Netball Singapore navigates a new beginning.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with the launch of the Singapore Vandas. Our new identity reflects the essence of our national flower, known for its hardiness and beauty, and underscores our team’s dedication to achieving strong performances on the international stage.”

At the event, Ms Ittogi presented the new team jerseys which featured the Singapore Vandas new logo to the national netball players. It will certainly be a morale booster for the players, as they prepare for upcoming competitions such as the Mirxes Nations Cup from 1 to 7 September 2024 at the OCBC Arena and the Asian Netball Championships in India in October.

Defending champions Singapore Vandas, currently ranked 24th in the world rankings, will face stiff competition at the Nations Cup. Singapore will welcome newcomers UAE (21) and Kenya (30), as well as familiar foes Republic of Ireland (25) and unranked Canada, both of whom boast prior Nations Cup experience.

Co-captains Toh Kai Wei, and Khor Ting Fang will continue to provide leadership for the Singapore Vandas at the upcoming Nations Cup. The Singapore national team will begin their Nations Cup campaign against Canada on Sep 1, before taking on the Republic of Ireland the following day.

Coach Annette Bishop’s team will be up against Kenya on Sep 3, and will face the Singapore A developmental squad in matchday four. Sep 5 will be a rest day for all teams, and Singapore Opens will resume their competition against the UAE on Sep 6. The finals and the classification matches will be held on Sep 7.

After a 16-year drought, hosts Singapore reclaimed the Nations Cup title last year, edging out Papua New Guinea 59-56 in a thrilling finale. This hard-fought victory marked a triumphant return to the top, reviving memories of their back-to-back wins in 2006 and 2007.

The Mirxes Nations Cup will take place from 1 to 7 September 2024 at the OCBC Arena. Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster.

Singapore Vandas

Toh Kai Wei (Co-Captain) Khor Ting Fang (Co-Captain) Amandeep Chahal Goh Wei Ping Jamie Lim K. Mishalenee Lee Pei Shan Miki Ng Rachel Ling Reena Divya Sindhu Nair Tan Yi Jie

Singapore A Team

Angeline Rebecca Leong Charlotte Lee Faithmaria Lawrence Jenine Ang Lee Li Xuan Matilda Narayan Norah Paul Gabriel Priscilla Wong Sheikha Aljunied Uzma Rashad Yasmin Iman Zulfa Rashad