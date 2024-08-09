;
Sports

Singapore Vandas set to bloom, Netball Singapore unveils First Lady as new patron

ByKhalis Rifhan

August 9, 2024

SINGAPORE — A new chapter unfolds for Netball Singapore as they announced the rebranding of its national team to the Singapore Vandas, alongside the appointment of Ms Jane Ittogi as a patron.

This was revealed by Netball Singapore’s president, Trina Liang, during the Deloitte Pesta Sukan carnival at the Kallang Netball Centre over the weekend. This marks a new and exciting era for the Singapore national netball team, as they bid farewell to its former moniker, the Singapore Opens.

At the unveiling of its new identity, Netball Singapore president Trina Liang highlights the significance of Ms Ittogi, President Tharman Shamugaratnam’s spouse, as their new patron, which is set to bring a fresh wave of dedication and visibility to the sport.

“We are honoured to welcome Ms Jane Ittogi as our Patron. Her dedication to social causes and commitment to fostering growth and excellence align perfectly with Netball Singapore’s mission. 

“Ms Ittogi’s support will undoubtedly bring enhanced visibility and advocacy for netball in Singapore,” said the Netball Singapore president.

See also  Charmaine Soh bids farewell after Singapore end 16-year wait for Netball Nations Cup title

Singapore Vandas Co-Captain Toh Kai Wei;First Lady and Netball Singapore Patron Ms. Jane Ittogi; Netball Singapore President Trina Liang; Singapore Vandas Co-Captain Khor Ting Fang. [Photo credit: Netball Singapore]
The Singapore Vandas name pays tribute to the nation’s national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim. This thoughtful naming choice reflects the team’s aspirations and commitment to embody the same qualities of strength, elegance and perseverance which are associated with Singapore’s national flower. 

The Singapore Vandas logo was designed by Deloitte’s Hoo Swee Eng. It incorporates the Vanda Miss Joaquim and represents courage, strength, and the spirit of netball. The logo’s shape and strokes form a woman’s face, with a netball inside the top petal symbolising the sport.

The Netball Singapore president also expressed her excitement as Netball Singapore navigates a new beginning.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with the launch of the Singapore Vandas. Our new identity reflects the essence of our national flower, known for its hardiness and beauty, and underscores our team’s dedication to achieving strong performances on the international stage.”

At the event, Ms Ittogi presented the new team jerseys which featured the Singapore Vandas new logo to the national netball players. It will certainly be a morale booster for the players, as they prepare for upcoming competitions such as the Mirxes Nations Cup from 1 to 7 September 2024 at the OCBC Arena and the Asian Netball Championships in India in October.

See also  Netball Singapore welcomes MiRXES as new title sponsor for Nations Cup

Defending champions Singapore Vandas, currently ranked 24th in the world rankings, will face stiff competition at the Nations Cup. Singapore will welcome newcomers UAE (21) and Kenya (30), as well as familiar foes Republic of Ireland (25) and unranked Canada, both of whom boast prior Nations Cup experience.

Photo credit: Netball Singapore

Co-captains Toh Kai Wei, and Khor Ting Fang will continue to provide leadership for the Singapore Vandas at the upcoming Nations Cup. The Singapore national team will begin their Nations Cup campaign against Canada on Sep 1, before taking on the Republic of Ireland the following day.

Coach Annette Bishop’s team will be up against Kenya on Sep 3, and will face the Singapore A developmental squad in matchday four. Sep 5 will be a rest day for all teams, and Singapore Opens will resume their competition against the UAE on Sep 6. The finals and the classification matches will be held on Sep 7.

See also  Mirxes Nations Cup: Singapore Vandas falls to Kenya in final

After a 16-year drought, hosts Singapore reclaimed the Nations Cup title last year, edging out Papua New Guinea 59-56 in a thrilling finale. This hard-fought victory marked a triumphant return to the top, reviving memories of their back-to-back wins in 2006 and 2007.

The Mirxes Nations Cup will take place from 1 to 7 September 2024 at the OCBC Arena. Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster.

Singapore Vandas

  1. Toh Kai Wei (Co-Captain)
  2. Khor Ting Fang (Co-Captain)
  3. Amandeep Chahal
  4. Goh Wei Ping
  5. Jamie Lim
  6. K. Mishalenee
  7. Lee Pei Shan
  8. Miki Ng
  9. Rachel Ling
  10. Reena Divya
  11. Sindhu Nair
  12. Tan Yi Jie

Singapore A Team

  1. Angeline Rebecca Leong
  2. Charlotte Lee
  3. Faithmaria Lawrence
  4. Jenine Ang
  5. Lee Li Xuan
  6. Matilda Narayan
  7. Norah Paul Gabriel
  8. Priscilla Wong
  9. Sheikha Aljunied
  10. Uzma Rashad
  11. Yasmin Iman
  12. Zulfa Rashad

ByKhalis Rifhan

Related Post

Sports

New citizen Kyoga Nakamura included in Lions squad for friendly match against Myanmar & Chinese Taipei

November 11, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Sports

Singapore, it’s time to serve! — Excitement builds for the Singapore Tennis Open at Kallang Tennis Hub

November 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Sports

Max Maeder to serve curry puffs as promised after winning the Young World Sailor of the Year award

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Asia

South Korea’s government matchmaking events slammed as ‘wasteful’ – women public servants forced to attend to boost number of attendees

November 14, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Domestic Helpers

Employer reveals domestic helper has been giving out their address to her friends for delivery purposes

November 14, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Video of jaywalking woman getting into accident at Orchard Road goes viral, sparking sympathy for driver

November 14, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

GIC takes another huge haircut, selling UK mall stake purchased at 299 million for 135 million

November 14, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.