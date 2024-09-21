SINGAPORE: Yeo Mee Hong, who previously led the Singapore national netball team to a silver medal at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games, has been appointed as the interim head coach, tasked with spearheading the team’s campaign at the Asian Netball Championships next month.

She replaced the Singapore Vandas head coach, Annette Bishop, who stepped down from her role following the recent Mirxes Nations Cup. Singapore finished as first runners-up in that competition, losing to Kenya in the final.

The Asian Netball Championships will take place from 18 to 27 Oct in Bengaluru, India, where Singapore will aim to capture their fourth title. Singapore won the championships in 2005, 2012 and 2014.

In the previous two editions held at the OCBC Arena in 2018 and 2022, Singapore ended the competition in second place.

Netball Singapore President Trina Liang expressed her gratitude to the outgoing head coach, “I want to express our heartfelt gratitude for Annette’s contributions over the past nearly five years.

Her tenure has been marked by significant progress in both the performance and development of netball in Singapore.

As we move forward, we remain committed to building on the solid foundation that Annette has established, and we are excited about the future of netball in Singapore.”

Before taking charge of the national netball team in 2020, Bishop was an assistant coach and performance analyst since 2015. Since her appointment, she has focused on the growth and development of netball players in the national team and across all levels.

Her strategic approach to elite performance and youth development has seen the Singapore Vandas, Singapore A team, and national youth squads flourish under her guidance.

“The main takeaway as a coach is seeing the players stepping up their game. But we now have to work hard and be able to take on African teams as they threw a curveball at us even at the Pacific Series,” shared former Singapore Vandas head coach Bishop with The Independent Singapore.

“As a coach, there are many memories, but it is great to see the Singapore A side and their development. Players have come and gone, but the main thing is the players know they can step up to the main team.”

One of the Vandas players who particularly thrived under Bishop’s guidance is defensive stalwart Jamie Lim, who credits Bishop’s innovative coaching style and mentorship for her significant growth and development as a player.

“She is definitely different from the other coaches that we had. She keeps pushing us and tells us that we can go a step further. Personally, for me, I thought I was at my peak, but she made me peak even more.

That is one great thing about Annette: she believes in us, and she sees the different strengths in us,” said 24-year-old Lim.

Following a one-week break after the Nations Cup, the Vandas regroup under interim head coach Yeo to prepare for the Asian Netball Championships in October.

Yeo, currently the Singapore A coach, will be assisted by Jill McIntosh, former Australian Diamonds captain and head coach. McIntosh was the stand-in coach for the Canadian team in the Nations Cup.

With her induction into the prestigious Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2020, McIntosh brings unparalleled expertise and a wealth of experience as a specialist coach to the Singapore Vandas, further bolstering the team’s prospects.

McIntosh, a 1983 Netball World Cup winner, is no stranger to Singapore, having previously served as the national team’s head coach in 2009 and technical consultant at the 2011 World Netball Championships.

“I’m honoured to take on this role and lead the team at such an important time. Annette has laid a strong foundation, and with the support of Jill, we aim to build on that and put our best foot forward at the Asian Netball Championships.

We have a young and talented squad, and I’m confident we can rise to the challenge and make Singapore proud,” said Yeo on her appointment as the interim head coach for the Singapore Vandas.

While there may be different coaching personnel for their next major tournament, Singapore co-captain Khor Ting Fang remained focused and optimistic that the team’s strong foundation and teamwork will enable them to adapt and thrive under new guidance.

“Annette has been a guiding force for all of us. Her attention to detail, discipline, and belief in the team have been crucial to our growth as players.

We’ll miss not having her around, but the team is ready to give our all at the upcoming Asian Netball Championships under Mee Hong and Jill,” said Khor.