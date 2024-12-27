SINGAPORE: The city-state emerged as the undisputed global leader in blockchain technology, according to a study that evaluated the world’s top cryptocurrency jurisdictions. The study spearheaded by ApeX Protocol, a prominent multichain liquidity platform, was published by CoinTelegraph.

The comprehensive research ranked 10 key regions based on factors like blockchain patents, industry-related jobs, and the number of crypto exchanges operating within each country.

With an impressive composite score of 85.4, Singapore claimed the top spot, outshining other major jurisdictions. Despite its relatively small population of under 6 million, Singapore boasts a remarkable 1,600 blockchain patents, 2,433 blockchain-related jobs, and 81 crypto exchanges.

These figures highlight the country’s robust position as a powerhouse in the digital asset space.

Trailing closely behind Singapore, Hong Kong secured second place with a composite score of 82.7. Known for its strong financial infrastructure, Hong Kong continues to be a hub for the seamless integration of blockchain technology and crypto exchanges, further cementing its position as a leading player in the industry.

Estonia, a small but mighty force in the blockchain world, ranked third with a composite score of 81.5. Despite its population of just 1.4 million, Estonia has made a significant impact, holding 95 blockchain patents and hosting 52 crypto exchanges, demonstrating its outsized influence on the global blockchain landscape.

Other notable countries in the blockchain rankings include Switzerland, the United States, Canada, Australia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, all of which continue to foster innovation and growth in the cryptocurrency space.

This study underscores the global race to dominate blockchain technology, with Singapore leading the charge and setting the standard for the future of digital assets.