SINGAPORE: The stage is ready for a thrilling Singapore Tennis Open 2025, with top seed Anna Kalinskaya set to clash with Caroline Dolehide in a high-stakes showdown between two former WTA 1000 finalists in the singles event, while second seed Elise Mertens will face a formidable challenge from Australian Open women’s doubles finalist Taylor Townsend.

In the doubles category, an all-Asian pair, Moyuka Uchiyama and Xu Yifan, will open their campaign against top seeds players Dolehide and Townsend. Tennis fans will also look forward to doubles veterans Desirae Krawczyk and Giuliana Olmos facing up-and-comers Madeleine Brooks and Isabelle Haverlag in the first round.

“It’s a very interesting draw, (and we’re) seeing a lot of good matches in the first round, so hopefully the level is going to be really high. (Kallang Tennis Hub) is really great, everything is comfortable, and people are super nice, taking care (of me) and organising this tournament,” said top seed Kalinskaya, who was in attendance at the main draw ceremony.

“I just want to say thanks to all the people for doing this hard work, I’m sure not only me but many other players are happy to be here! I’m sure all players will do our best, and hopefully, a lot of people will come to watch and enjoy it!”

The Singapore Tennis Open draw ceremony was held at the Gustav Klimt: Falling in Gold exhibition and officiated by Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Supervisor Cristina Romero.

While the main competition will begin on Monday, Jan 27, the qualifying matches are ongoing from Jan 25 and will conclude on Jan 26. Entry to the qualifying matches is free, while fans can purchase tickets to the main competition here.

Singapore tennis players Lynelle Lim and Audrey Tong were handed wildcards for the competition and played in the qualifying rounds.

While Tong lost her singles match against China’s Zhu Lin, she was thrilled to make her debut on the Hologic Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour. Lim also failed to advance further in the competition as she went down to Nao Hibino in the qualifiers on Saturday.

“I am deeply honoured to have received a wildcard to compete in the Singapore Tennis Open 2025. This opportunity to play alongside world-class WTA players is truly invaluable, and it is also a privilege to represent Singapore in this tournament. I am grateful for the valuable experience and exposure and will do my best in the upcoming matches,” said Tong, who represented the nation at the 2023 SEA Games.

While the Singapore Tennis Open will feature star-studded players, fans will miss out on seeing world No. 23 singles players Sofia Kenin and Argentinian Nadia Podoroska, who announced their withdrawal from the tournament a week ago.

Their main draw spots had been filled by Yulia Starodubtseva (Ukraine) and Rebecca Marino (Canada), who will face Tatjana Maria (Germany) and Wang Xiyu (China) respectively in the first round on Monday.

The Singapore Tennis Open has also announced an exciting roster of sponsors and partners, including global brands such as Turkish Airlines, ASICS and Polestar.

“This collaboration celebrates a shared passion for connecting people and places, just as tennis connects fans and players around the globe. We’re glad to be part of this world-class event, offering memorable experiences to both fans and the tennis community,” affirmed Ümit Develi, Turkish Airlines Vice President of Asia & Far East.

“The Singapore Tennis Open 2025 embodies the unifying spirit of tennis, where athletic excellence meets exceptional partnerships. We are very excited to welcome 11 sponsors, amongst them global brands like Turkish Airlines, Asics and Polestar, for the inaugural edition of the Singapore Tennis Open,” mentioned Daryl Yeo, Chief Operating Officer at Kallang Alive Sport Management.

“Through a series of activations across multiple platforms, we hope to deliver engaging fan experiences, spotlight the seamless blend of tennis and lifestyle, and connect with the local and international tennis community when they are at Kallang to catch the action.”

The partnerships not only amplify the tournament’s prestige in its inaugural year but also reinforce the brands’ support for women in sports at the highest level and their commitment to celebrating the power of tennis to inspire.