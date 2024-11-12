;
Business

Singapore streamlines insolvency process; new bill promises simpler, cheaper path to bankruptcy for struggling companies

ByGemma Iso

November 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: In a move set to ease the financial burden on struggling businesses, Singapore is making it simpler and more cost-effective for companies to file for insolvency.

The government has introduced reforms to the Simplified Insolvency Programme (SIP), making the process more accessible and efficient for smaller companies.

Lower costs, simplifying the process

According to a Singapore Business Review report, under the Insolvency, Restructuring, and Dissolution (Amendment) Bill, two key initiatives—the Simplified Debt Restructuring Programme (SDRP) and the Simplified Winding Up Programme (SWUP)—will undergo significant changes to reduce complexity and costs for companies facing financial distress.

One of the key updates is the unification of eligibility criteria. The SDRP and SWUP will now require companies to have total liabilities of no more than $2 million, a substantial reduction from the previous multiple criteria.

This change is expected to widen access to these simplified processes, enabling more businesses to use these streamlined options for resolving insolvency.

See also  Man seeks help online after friend who borrowed more than S$20k from him cut off all contact

The new bill also aims to simplify the application process.

For companies opting for the SDRP, only key supporting documents will be required at the outset, with the possibility of additional documentation requested by Insolvency Practitioners (IPs) for verification.

Streamlined transition

Meanwhile, for the SWUP, companies with incomplete financial records can now submit a director’s declaration confirming eligibility, with strict enforcement measures to deter false claims.

Additional changes to the SDRP include significantly reducing the number of creditors required to vote on the debt repayment plan, which dropped from three classes to just one.

Court intervention will be limited to cases where disputes arise based on clearly defined grounds.

The new system also introduces a streamlined transition to liquidation for companies deemed unviable during the debt restructuring process, making it easier to dissolve businesses that cannot recover.

The SWUP will also see cost savings.

Previously, companies were required to publish notices in the Government e-Gazette and newspapers.

See also  Young man seeks advice online after bank demands repayment for S$400k debt left by missing father

Under the new rules, publication on the Ministry of Law’s website will only be necessary, reducing the administrative burden and associated costs.

The bill also includes changes to the creditor moratorium period in the SDRP, shortening the initial pause on creditor actions from 90 days to 30 days.

Moreover, companies that fail to complete the program will face a five-year restriction on reapplying, encouraging more efficient resolution of insolvency cases.

Strengthen SG’s position as int’l. business hub

These changes are part of Singapore’s broader efforts to enhance its insolvency and restructuring framework, ensuring businesses facing financial challenges have access to affordable, streamlined processes for recovery or orderly dissolution.

The reforms are expected to strengthen the country’s position as a global business hub by offering a more flexible, efficient system for dealing with financial distress.

With these proposed changes, Singapore is taking a significant step forward in modernizing its insolvency laws, creating a more conducive environment for businesses to navigate financial difficulties while ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Business

Only half of Singapore grads see the insurance sector as an attractive career choice

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Keppel expands into the Japanese data centre market with the acquisition of an AI-ready facility in Tokyo

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Grab reports third-quarter profit of S$20 million, reversing year-ago loss

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

Most Singaporeans mistakenly believe bone marrow donation involves bone extraction

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore scientists use microcellular drones to deliver lung cancer-killing drugs

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Only half of Singapore grads see the insurance sector as an attractive career choice

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Keppel expands into the Japanese data centre market with the acquisition of an AI-ready facility in Tokyo

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.