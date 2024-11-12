SINGAPORE: Popular Singapore food chain Old Chang Kee has posted impressive financial results for the first half of its 2025 fiscal year, with net profit soaring by 42% year-on-year (YoY).

The company reported a net profit of $6.2 million for the six months ending 30 Sept, a significant increase from $4.4 million in the same period last year.

The company’s gross profit also saw notable growth, rising 7.9% YoY to reach $36 million, up from $33.3 million in H1 2024.

This performance was driven by a consistent increase in revenue across various business segments, showcasing the brand’s resilience and expansion strategy.

Revenue climbed 3.2% YoY to $52 million, compared to $50.2 million in the first half of 2024. This uptick was mainly attributed to stronger retail and non-retail sales.

Retail sales alone grew by 1.2% YoY to $0.5 million, supported by both new outlets and increased sales from existing locations, though partially offset by revenue losses from closed outlets.

Additionally, non-retail revenue, including services like delivery and catering, rose significantly by 19.3% or approximately $1.0 million.

Earnings per share for the period stood at $0.0512, reflecting the company’s improved profitability and operational efficiency.