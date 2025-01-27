SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded lower on Monday’s open—STI dropped 0.3%

ByMary Alavanza

January 27, 2025
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks traded lower on Monday, Jan 27, tracking global declines. The Straits Times Index (STI) dropped 0.3% or 11.72 points to 3,792.54 at 9:01 am, The Business Times reported.

In the broader market, 61 stocks declined while 52 gained, with 45.9 million securities valued at S$86.6 million traded.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust led in trading volume. It dropped 1.7% or S$0.02 to S$1.19, with 12.9 million units exchanged. Genting Singapore shares fell 0.7% or S$0.005 to S$0.74, while Thomson Medical Group shares retreated 6.1% or S$0.003 to S$0.046.

Banking stocks were also down at the open. DBS slipped 0.3% or S$0.11 to S$43.40. UOB dropped 0.8% or S$0.31 to S$36.94, while OCBC dipped 0.2% or S$0.03 at S$17.04.

Wall Street saw all three major indices close lower on Friday due to profit-taking after mixed earnings reports. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 6,101.24, after hitting a record on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3% to 44,424.25, while the Nasdaq Composite Index slid 0.5% to 19,954.3.

See also  Singapore stocks took a hit on Thursday—STI down 0.9%

In Europe, shares also ended lower on Friday after the telecom and energy sectors declined, along with rising bond yields. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.1% to 530.07 points. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks opened higher on Friday—STI rose 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks opened higher on Friday—STI rose 0.2%

January 24, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Thursday — STI rose 0.6%

January 23, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore shares traded higher on Wednesday morning—STI rose 0.2%

January 22, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Singapore News

National University of Singapore (NUS) lands in top 10 best global universities, ranked 8th in QS World Ranking Research

January 27, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Worker earning $4K/month upset as manager makes him do unpaid weekend OT

January 27, 2025 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

‘Cars are getting wider, but the car parks have remained the same’ — Driver draws flak for parking Mercedes ‘irresponsibly’

January 27, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Relationships

Man says, ‘Dating in Singapore is very hard’ because every girl he likes takes advantage of him, either through paid dates or free meals

January 27, 2025 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.