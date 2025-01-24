SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks opened higher on Friday (Jan 24), following gains in global markets. The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.2% or 8.41 points to 3,814.98 at 9.01 am, The Business Times reported.

In the broader market, 61 stocks gained while 25 declined, with 36.9 million securities valued at S$81.9 million traded.

V2Y Corporation led in trading volume, jumping 7.9% or S$0.001 to S$0.014, with three million shares traded. Singtel shares also advanced 1% or S$0.03 to S$3.14. Meanwhile, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust slipped 0.8% or S$0.01 to S$1.18.

Banking stocks showed mixed performance at Friday’s open. DBS fell 0.4% or S$0.18 to S$43.63. UOB gained 0.6% or S$0.22 to S$35.57, while OCBC rose 0.6% or S$0.10 to S$17.19.

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9% to 44,565.07. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 6,118.71, and the Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.2% to 20,053.68.

In Europe, also. markets ended higher, supported by US President Donald Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. However, losses in major technology stocks limited the gains. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.4% to 530.34 points, marking seven days of gains. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks traded higher on Thursday — STI rose 0.6%

Featured image by Depositphotos