SG Economy

Singapore stocks opened higher on Friday—STI rose 0.2%

ByMary Alavanza

January 24, 2025
SGX Singapore Exchange

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks opened higher on Friday (Jan 24), following gains in global markets. The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.2% or 8.41 points to 3,814.98 at 9.01 am, The Business Times reported.

In the broader market, 61 stocks gained while 25 declined, with 36.9 million securities valued at S$81.9 million traded.

V2Y Corporation led in trading volume, jumping 7.9% or S$0.001 to S$0.014, with three million shares traded. Singtel shares also advanced 1% or S$0.03 to S$3.14. Meanwhile, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust slipped 0.8% or S$0.01 to S$1.18.

Banking stocks showed mixed performance at Friday’s open. DBS fell 0.4% or S$0.18 to S$43.63. UOB gained 0.6% or S$0.22 to S$35.57, while OCBC rose 0.6% or S$0.10 to S$17.19.

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9% to 44,565.07. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 6,118.71, and the Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.2% to 20,053.68.

See also  Singapore shares edge lower on Monday—STI down by 0.1%

In Europe, also. markets ended higher, supported by US President Donald Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. However, losses in major technology stocks limited the gains. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.4% to 530.34 points, marking seven days of gains. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks traded higher on Thursday — STI rose 0.6%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Thursday — STI rose 0.6%

January 23, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore shares traded higher on Wednesday morning—STI rose 0.2%

January 22, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Household spending on education rose to $404 a month in 2023 due to private tuition and preschool costs

January 22, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks opened higher on Friday—STI rose 0.2%

January 24, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

President Tharman: 1.2 billion workers will compete for 400 million jobs over next decade; gov’ts should change education, training

January 24, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Asia

Hong Kong’s retail and luxury markets struggle amid economic transformation

January 24, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Singapore News

Tan See Leng: Singaporeans’ fear of losing jobs to foreign talent is partly due to a rapidly changing world

January 24, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.