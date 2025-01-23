SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Thursday — STI rose 0.6%

January 23, 2025
SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks traded higher on Thursday (Jan 23), reflecting gains in global markets overnight. The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.6% or 21.3 points to 3,802.51 at 9:01 am, The Business Times reported.

In the broader market, 74 securities gained while 24 declined, and 41.4 million securities valued at S$63.3 million were traded.

Yangzijiang Financial led in trading volume, rising 3.5% or S$0.015 to S$0.445 with 8.3 million shares traded. Ley Choon Group, a construction and engineering company, jumped 12.5% or S$0.006 to S$0.054.

Banking stocks also performed well at Thursday’s open. DBS climbed 0.8% or S$0.36 to S$43.68. UOB gained 0.7% or S$0.25 to S$37.26, while OCBC rose 0.6% or S$0.10 to S$17.13.

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Wednesday, supported by Netflix’s quarterly report and US President Donald Trump’s private-sector AI investment plan.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% or 37.13 points to 6,086.37, reaching an intraday record of 6,100.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.3% or 252.56 points to 20,009.34, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index gained 0.3% or 130.92 points to 44,156.73.

European markets also closed higher, led by gains in technology and industrial sectors. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.4% to 528.04, its highest level since September 2024. /TISG

