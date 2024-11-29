;
Singapore stocks traded lower on Friday’s open—STI fell 0.4%

November 29, 2024
SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks traded lower when the stock exchange opened on Friday (Nov 29), as concerns persisted over US president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.4%, or 15.47 points, to 3,721.78 by 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 61 stocks declined, outpacing 37 gainers, with 27.3 million securities valued at S$40.3 million traded.

Seatrium led the trading volume, dropping 0.5%, or S$0.01, to S$1.92, with 4.6 million shares exchanged. Clearbridge jumped 25%, rising S$0.001 to S$0.005. Meanwhile, Genting Singapore traded flat at S$0.77.

Singapore banks were also down at the open. UOB dropped 0.5%, or S$0.18, to S$36.32. DBS slipped 0.5%, or S$0.23, to S$42.02, while OCBC retreated 0.4%, or S$0.06, to S$16.22.

European stocks bounced back on Thursday, led by tech shares, after two days of losses linked to concerns over potential US tariffs and France’s economic and political issues. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.5% to 507.3, with investors focusing on inflation data for signals on future interest rate cuts.

Trading was expected to be quiet with US markets closed for Thanksgiving. /TISG

