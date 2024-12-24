;

CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Tuesday morning—STI gained 0.2%

ByMary Alavanza

December 24, 2024
SGX centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks traded higher on Tuesday morning (Dec 24), following gains in global markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.2%, or 7.96 points, to 3,760.29 at 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times. In the broader market, 57 stocks gained while 27 declined, with 49 million securities valued at S$22.3 million traded.

Geo Energy Resources, an Indonesian coal producer, led the trading volume. Its shares increased by 1.7%, or S$0.005, to S$0.295, with 1.9 million shares exchanged. Seatrium, a company in the offshore and marine sector, also saw strong trading, with its shares up by 1.6%, or S$0.03, to S$1.96.

This followed the company’s announcement that it had secured a contract for engineering, procurement, construction, and onshore commissioning work on a new deepwater production unit. Singtel also gained 0.7%, or S$0.02, to S$3.12.

Local banks showed mixed performance as trading began. DBS slipped by 0.02%, or S$0.01, to S$43.35. UOB fell by 0.1%, or S$0.04, to S$36.21, while OCBC gained 0.6%, or S$0.09, to S$16.58.

See also  Singapore stocks open higher on Friday—STI rose by 0.2%

In the US, stocks closed higher on Monday, led by technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2% to 42,906.95. The S&P 500 increased by 0.7%, reaching 5,974.07, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1% to 19,764.88.

European markets also saw gains, with Novo Nordisk’s strong performance lifting the healthcare sector and limiting losses on the main index. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index edged up 0.1% to 502.91 points. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday—STI gained 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday—STI gained 0.2%

December 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded lower on Friday morning—STI fell 0.5%

December 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded lower on Thursday morning—STI dropped 0.9%

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Lifestyle

Woman fakes her twin sister’s life to conceal her death for 5 years to protect family from heartbreak

December 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Honda and Nissan in talks to become world’s third-largest automaker with S$258 billion sales target by 2026

December 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Tuesday morning—STI gained 0.2%

December 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

“Nowadays, public transport is like KTV or Bollywood” — SG commuters say about people who listen to music loudly on their phones

December 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.