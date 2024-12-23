;

CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday—STI gained 0.2%

ByMary Alavanza

December 23, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday, Dec 23, supported by gains across the Asia-Pacific region after lower-than-expected inflation data from the US, which eased concerns over interest rate cuts next year.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.2%, or 6.85 points, to 3,726.78 at 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times. In the broader market, 75 stocks gained while 41 declined, with 69.3 million securities valued at S$49.4 million traded.

Singapore Post led in trading volume with 8.4 million shares traded. Its share price dropped 8%, or S$0.045, to S$0.515 after the company announced the termination of three senior management staff on Sunday.

Advanced Systems Automation also fell sharply by 33.3%, or S$0.005, to S$0.01, with nearly eight million shares traded.

Local banks performed well as trading began. DBS rose by 0.1%, or S$0.05, to S$42.87. OCBC gained 0.2%, or S$0.04, to S$16.43, while UOB edged up 0.1%, or S$0.02, to S$35.86.

See also  Singapore shares open higher on Monday—STI increased by 0.1%

Japan’s Nikkei 225 also rose 0.5% to 38,891.2, while Australia’s ASX 200 increased 0.6% to 8,115.5.

US stocks climbed on Friday after an inflation report showed cooler-than-expected figures, easing concerns about future interest rate changes. The Personal Consumption Expenditure index increased by 2.4% in November compared to a year earlier, slightly below the 2.5% forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters.

Following the report, traders slightly adjusted their expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025. They now anticipate the first cut in March and a second by October, compared to earlier estimates of a 50% chance for a second cut by December 2025.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.2% to 42,840.26, the S&P 500 advanced 1.1% to 5,930.85, and the Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 1% to 19,572.6. 

European markets, however, experienced losses, marking their second straight weekly decline. The healthcare sector led the losses as Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk declined on disappointing trial results for a new obesity drug.

See also  Singapore shares saw gains on Wednesday—STI surged by 0.2%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.9% to 502.19, recovering slightly after falling by 2% earlier in the session. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks traded lower on Friday morning—STI fell 0.5%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded lower on Friday morning—STI fell 0.5%

December 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded lower on Thursday morning—STI dropped 0.9%

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Swiftonomics: Taylor’s Midas Touch boosted Singapore’s economy by S$540M

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

Singapore’s self-storage boom, soaring demand drives rapid expansion of flexible space solutions

December 23, 2024 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

China’s shocking new trend: Single women fake their baby bumps for pre-birth photoshoots, stirring cultural backlash

December 23, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Is Santa ruining the planet? — Unwrapping Christmas’s carbon footprint and how to celebrate without guilt

December 23, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

Singapore employers face talent crisis; 66% fear skill shortage, 38% battle for top talent in 2025

December 23, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.