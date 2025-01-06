CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Monday’s open—STI gained 0.5%

ByMary Alavanza

January 6, 2025
SGX Singapore Exchange

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks traded higher on Monday’s open, Jan 6, after global markets ended the holiday-shortened week with mixed results, as investors anticipated the new Donald Trump administration.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.5%, or 17.3 points to 3,819.13 at 9:01 am, The Business Times reported. In the broader market, 100 stocks gained while 38 fell, with 58.5 million securities valued at S$74.4 million traded.

GSS Energy, a precision engineering company, led in trading volume, though its shares dropped by 7.1% or S$0.001 to S$0.013, with 6.8 million shares traded.

Thai Beverage also saw a decline of 0.9% or S$0.005 to S$0.565. Meanwhile, Medtecs International, which produces protective gear, gained 5.8% or S$0.008 to S$0.146.

All three major banks showed gains at the open. UOB increased by 0.6% or S$0.22 to S$36.80. OCBC gained 0.8% or S$0.13 to S$16.70, while DBS climbed 0.6% or S$0.28 to S$43.90.

In the United States, Wall Street stocks rebounded on Friday, driven by expectations of more Federal Reserve rate cuts and relaxed easier regulatory policies under the new administration.

See also  Singapore stocks fell as trading began on Thursday—STI slipped 0.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.8% to 42,732.13, the S&P 500 gained 1.3% to 5,942.47, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.8% to 19,621.68.

European stocks ended lower on Friday, weighed down by losses in luxury goods and spirits stocks as investors focused on possible US policy changes and interest rate direction under Trump’s presidency. The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index fell by 0.5% to 508.19. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks traded higher on Friday morning—STI gained 0.4%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Friday morning—STI gained 0.4%

January 3, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore’s economy grew 4.3% in 2024, outperforming expectations, but challenges loom for 2025

January 2, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rise as trading begins in the new year—STI gains 0.2%

January 2, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Travel

Southeast Asia takes over 2024 global tourism: Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia beaches named the world’s best

January 6, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Chinese mother applies makeup during labour to ‘look her best’ for newborn, sparks online outrage

January 6, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Monday’s open—STI gained 0.5%

January 6, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Malaysia

Johoreans embrace their new official weekend holiday for family fun and recreation

January 6, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.