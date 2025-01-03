SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks traded higher on Friday morning, Jan 3, after global markets delivered mixed results overnight. The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.4%, or 15.77 points to 3,816.58 at 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 91 stocks gained while 22 declined, with 40.3 million securities valued S$66.4 million traded.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust led in trading volume with 4.3 million units traded. Its shares price increased 1% or S$0.02 to S$1.97. Mapletree Logistics Trust climbed 0.8% or S$0.01 to S$1.30. GKE Corporation, a logistics and warehousing services provider, jumped 10.1% or S$0.008 to S$0.087.

Local banks performed well at the open. UOB rose 0.5% or S$0.18 to S$36.73. DBS gained 0.2% or S$0.09 to S$44.05, while OCBC increased 0.2% or S$0.04 to S$16.68.

US stocks fell on Thursday as markets anticipated key events ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on 20 January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 42,392.27. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index also declined by 0.2%, closing at 5,868.55 and 19,280.79, respectively.

Meanwhile, European stocks finished the first trading session of 2025 higher, supported by gains in the energy sector. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.6% to 510.67, recovering from earlier losses in a session with light trading as many investors returned from New Year breaks. /TISG

