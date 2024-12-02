;
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started December on a positive note on Monday—STI rose 0.7%

ByMary Alavanza

December 2, 2024
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited, located in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks started December positively on Monday, Dec 2, boosted by regional market gains during a seasonally strong period for equities.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.7%, or 27.04 points, to 3,766.33 by 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times. In the broader market, 85 stocks advanced compared to 23 that declined, with 48.8 million shares valued at S$69.4 million traded.

Thai Beverage (ThaiBev) led the trading volume, climbing 1.8%, or S$0.01, to S$0.575, with about 5.8 million shares exchanged.

According to The Business Times, shares of Singapore Post (SingPost) saw a jump after the company announced plans to sell its Australian business.

The divestment, valued at A$1 billion (S$870 million), was disclosed in a share purchase agreement before trading began. SingPost’s stock rose 2.6%, or S$0.015, to S$0.595 following the news.

The banking sector also showed gains. DBS added 0.7%, or S$0.31, to trade at S$42.74. OCBC advanced 0.6%, or S$0.09, to S$16.37, while UOB increased by 0.9%, or S$0.31, to S$36.67.

See also  Singapore stocks kicked off on Tuesday—STI up by 0.2%

On Wall Street, stocks ended a shortened Black Friday session with record highs. Technology stocks like Nvidia boosted the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, while the holiday shopping season brought attention to retail.

The S&P 500 increased by 0.6% to 6,032.44 points, surpassing its previous intraday record of 6,025.42 set on Nov 26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 44,910.65 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.8% to reach 19,218.17 points.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 ended the week higher, supported by a rally in tech stocks as investors assessed eurozone inflation data for hints of a possible larger interest rate cut.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 reversed earlier losses, rising 0.6% to 510.25 points on Friday, and achieved its first monthly gain since August, up 1% in November. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks traded lower on Friday’s open—STI fell 0.4%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

MAS: Singapore’s banking system resilient amid macro-financial challenges

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded lower on Friday’s open—STI fell 0.4%

November 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday’s open—STI gained 0.4%

November 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Entertainment

Jung Ji So becomes the soul of a 70 y/o grandmother who aspires to be a singer in “Who Is She!”

December 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

SHINee’s Minho fit as a fiddle: 7.2% body fat and remarkable self-care habits

December 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business & Economy

Singapore contributes over S$10B, 50% of India’s FDI in July-September quarter

December 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started December on a positive note on Monday—STI rose 0.7%

December 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.