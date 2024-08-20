;
SG Economy

Singapore stocks slightly rose on Tuesday—STI edged up by 0.1%

ByMary Alavanza

August 20, 2024
SGX centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks slightly rose on Tuesday, Aug 20, tracking gains seen in global markets overnight.

The Straits Times Index (STI) edged up by 0.1%, or 4.32 points, to 3,359.88 at 9:01 am, according to The Business Times. In the broader market, 81 stocks advanced while 24 declined, with 46 million securities worth S$48.4 million traded.

Soilbuild Construction was one of the most actively traded stocks by volume, rising by 6.1%, or S$0.005, to S$0.087, with 6.4 million shares exchanged. Mapletree Logistics Trust also saw significant trading activity, rising by 1.6%, or S$0.02, to S$1.31.

Top Glove rose 1.7%, or S$0.005, to S$0.305.

Banking stocks contributed to the market’s early gains as well. DBS shares increased by 0.3%, or S$0.12, to S$35.74. UOB also posted a 0.3% gain, with shares increasing by S$0.10 to S$30.77. OCBC slightly rose by 0.1%, or S$0.02, bringing its share price to S$14.30.

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Monday as markets anticipated earnings from US retailers and upcoming central bank remarks.

See also  4 Singapore blue-chip winning stocks to boost dividends this earnings season

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, finishing at 40,896.53. The S&P 500 rose 1% to 5,608.25, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased 1.4% to 17,876.77.

European markets also ended positively as retail and basic resources stocks gained, while investors awaited US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for hints on possible rate cuts. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.6%, closing at 514.59. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks open on a positive note on Monday—STI rose by 1.1%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday—STI gained 0.5%

November 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Friday’s open—STI gained 0.3%

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks edged higher at the open on Thursday—STI rose 0.1%

November 21, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

Singapore investment sales surge in Q3 2024, fueled by ION Orchard deal and industrial boom

November 25, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

Singapore to see the least salary increases in 2025 among Southeast Asian countries, despite higher projections

November 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore firms brace for modest recovery as profits continue to tumble

November 25, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

Singapore’s Chiang Wei Liang shines as the Best New Director at the 2024 Golden Horse Awards for his film Mongrel

November 25, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.