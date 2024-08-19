;
SG Economy

Singapore stocks open on a positive note on Monday—STI rose by 1.1%

ByMary Alavanza

August 19, 2024
SGX Singapore Exchange

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks opened positively on Monday, Aug 19, following Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s first National Day Rally speech.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose by 1.1%, adding 37.16 points to reach 3,352.89 at 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times. In the broader market, 58 stocks gained compared to 32, which declined after 16 million securities worth S$41.6 million were traded.

Yoma Strategic Holdings was among the most actively traded stocks by volume, but it faced a notable decline. Its shares dropped 8.9% to S$0.092, with 3.1 million shares traded. Meanwhile, Singtel experienced a slight gain.

The stock rose by 0.3%, up S$0.01 to S$2.99. Genting Singapore also saw a slight decline, with its share price dropping 0.6%, or S$0.005, to S$0.82. 

Banking shares were up as trading began. DBS Group Holdings rose by 1.5%, or S$0.54, to S$36.10. United Overseas Bank (UOB) also posted gains, with its share price climbing 0.4%, or S$0.13, to S$30.56.

See also  Singapore stocks dipped on Friday—STI dropped by 0.4%

OCBC joined the upward trend, with its share price up 0.6%, gaining S$0.09 to reach S$14.40.

Wall Street closed higher on Friday as gold prices hit a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.2% to 40,659.76. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also posted gains, each rising by 0.2%, closing at 5,554.25 and 17,631.72, respectively.

In Europe, markets ended last week with healthy gains, buoyed by positive sentiment following encouraging economic data from the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.3% higher, at 511.45. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks open higher on Friday—STI climbed by 1%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Friday’s open—STI gained 0.3%

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks edged higher at the open on Thursday—STI rose 0.1%

November 21, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday—STI gained 0.2%

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean in his 30s says he feels left behind in life because even with “2 jobs, I can barely provide for my parents”

November 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

EXPOSED: What to do when a colleague hijacks your brilliant idea and takes credit for it

November 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer says, “A grocery store staff shamed their helper by calling her fat multiple times”

November 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

“Parents, did the relationship with your spouse and in-laws change after having kids?” — Woman asks after another parent warns her that it does

November 24, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.