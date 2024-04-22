SG Economy

Singapore stocks saw slight uptick on Monday—STI edged up by 0.1%

ByMary Alavanza

April 22, 2024
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks saw a slight uptick on Monday morning despite the overall subdued performance of global markets.

The Business Times reports that, as of 9:01 a.m., the Straits Times Index (STI) edged up by 3.56 points or 0.1% to reach 3,180.07.

The broader market showed 79 advancers against 36 decliners, with 38 million securities worth S$47.3 million changing hands.

Seatrium was the most actively traded counter by volume, maintaining its position unchanged at S$0.077 after 12.6 million securities were exchanged.

Other actively traded stocks included Genting Singapore, up 0.5 per cent or S$0.005 at S$0.925, with 1.8 million shares changing hands, and King Wan, which traded flat at S$0.027, with 1.5 million securities exchanged.

Banking stocks showed mixed performance in early trading. DBS recorded a significant decline of 9.5% or S$3.47 to S$32.94, OCBC rose by 0.3% or S$0.04 to S$13.73, and UOB climbed 0.2% or S$0.07 to S$30.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 concluded Friday’s trading session in negative territory, partly attributed by analysts to Netflix’s lower-than-expected financial earnings.

See also  Singapore stocks rose on Friday—STI up by 0.2%

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped by 2.1% to 15,282.01, while the broad-based S&P 500 declined by 0.9% to 4,967.23.

However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a modest increase, closing by 0.6% at 37,986.40, partly fueled by better-than-anticipated first-quarter financial results from payments company American Express.

In Europe, shares closed with little change on Friday, marking a third consecutive week of declines amid geopolitical tensions and investor concerns over delayed interest rate cuts. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped by 0.1%, closing at 499.29. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks rose on Friday—STI up by 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell as trading began on Friday—STI dropped by 0.8%

November 1, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore service providers optimistic about business prospects in coming months: Singstat

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Economy

Singapore’s industrial production defies predictions with almost 10% growth

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Property

Home sales plummet in Q3 as buyers retreat amid market turmoil, while commercial property thrives

November 2, 2024 Gemma Iso
Asia Health & Fitness

King Charles and Queen Camilla go on an Ayurvedic retreat on private visit to India

November 1, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Home News

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng granted leave amid legal troubles

November 1, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

RI student launches petition to remove principal due to rumours of proposed changes

November 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.