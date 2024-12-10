SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Tuesday, Dec 10, following mixed performances in global markets overnight. The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.6%, or 22.75 points, to 3,817.67 at 9:02 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 92 gained while 59 declined, with 67.5 million securities valued at S$106.5 million traded.

Ying Li International Real Estate Group led the trading volume. Its share price rose 7.7%, up S$0.003 to S$0.042, with 7.6 million shares traded. Bacui Technologies International saw a sharp decline, dropping 33.3% or S$0.001 to S$0.002.

Seatrium performed better, rising 2% or S$0.04 to S$2.05.

Local banking stocks showed gains during Tuesday’s open. OCBC rose 1.7% or S$0.28 to S$16.82. UOB edged up 0.1% or S$0.04 to S$36.84, while DBS added 0.4% or S$0.19 to S$43.84.

In the United States, Wall Street stocks declined as markets paused their post-election rally, ahead of inflation data expected later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to 44,401.93. The S&P 500 declined 0.6% to 6,052.85, while the Nasdaq Composite also dropped 0.6% to 19,736.69.

European stocks hit six-week highs on Monday, led by mining and luxury shares. The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.1% to 521.22 points.

