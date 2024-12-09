SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks fell as trading began on Monday, Dec 9, tracking mixed performances in global markets last Friday. The Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 0.1%, or 2.98 points, to 3,793.18 by 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 53 stocks declined while 52 advanced, with 19.5 million securities valued at S$34.6 million traded.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust led the trading volume, dropping 0.5%, or S$0.01, to S$1.93, with 2.7 million units traded. OKH Global also gained 3.2%, or S$0.001, to S$0.032, while Frasers Logistics and Commercial Trust remained unchanged at S$0.91.

Banking stocks saw mixed movements as trading began. DBS slipped 0.1%, or S$0.05, to S$43.63, UOB also retreated 0.2%, or S$0.06, to S$36.82. OCBC bucked the trend, rising 0.2%, or S$0.04, to S$16.44.

In the United States, stock indices showed mixed results last Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index closed at record highs, boosted by a better-than-expected November US jobs report. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped slightly.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3% to 6,090.27 and the Nasdaq rose 0.8% to 19,859.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, fell 0.3% to 44,642.52.

The Department of Labor reported that the US economy added 227,000 jobs in November, an increase from the revised figure of 36,000 in October.

In Europe, markets ended higher last Friday, with French stocks seeing their biggest jump in three weeks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.2% to 520.47, marking its seventh straight day of gains and its best weekly performance in ten weeks. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks fell on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.4%

Featured image by Depositphotos