;
SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell as trading began on Monday—STI slipped 0.1%

ByMary Alavanza

December 9, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks fell as trading began on Monday, Dec 9, tracking mixed performances in global markets last Friday. The Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 0.1%, or 2.98 points, to 3,793.18 by 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 53 stocks declined while 52 advanced, with 19.5 million securities valued at S$34.6 million traded.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust led the trading volume, dropping 0.5%, or S$0.01, to S$1.93, with 2.7 million units traded. OKH Global also gained 3.2%, or S$0.001, to S$0.032, while Frasers Logistics and Commercial Trust remained unchanged at S$0.91.

Banking stocks saw mixed movements as trading began. DBS slipped 0.1%, or S$0.05, to S$43.63, UOB also retreated 0.2%, or S$0.06, to S$36.82. OCBC bucked the trend, rising 0.2%, or S$0.04, to S$16.44.

In the United States, stock indices showed mixed results last Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index closed at record highs, boosted by a better-than-expected November US jobs report. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped slightly.

See also  Singapore stocks open lower on Wednesday—STI dropped by 0.1%

The S&P 500 gained 0.3% to 6,090.27 and the Nasdaq rose 0.8% to 19,859.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, fell 0.3% to 44,642.52. 

The Department of Labor reported that the US economy added 227,000 jobs in November, an increase from the revised figure of 36,000 in October.

In Europe, markets ended higher last Friday, with French stocks seeing their biggest jump in three weeks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.2% to 520.47, marking its seventh straight day of gains and its best weekly performance in ten weeks. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks fell on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.4%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.4%

December 6, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Straits Times Index could hit 3,950 by end-2025, says DBS report

December 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Thursday morning—STI rose 0.6%

December 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Home News

Singapore: From waterless wilderness to billionaires’ paradise, the tiny island that’s now among the world’s richest

December 9, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Survey reveals Singapore SMEs hesitant to pay more for sustainable shipping

December 9, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

Gong Hyo Jin discusses her part in “When the Stars Gossip,” important dramatic elements, and more

December 9, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

In the upcoming drama “Love Scout,” Lee Jun Hyuk excels as the ideal secretary and romantic interest

December 9, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.