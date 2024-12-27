SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Friday morning (Dec 27), following a quiet session in the US market. The Straits Times Index (STI) increased 0.6%, or 22.28 points, to 3,783.73 at 9:02 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 72 stocks gained while 32 declined, with 40.9 million securities valued at S$45.9 million traded.

OKH Global led in trading volume. Its shares increased by 3.5% or S$0.001 to S$0.03, with 3.8 million shares exchanged. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust rose by 0.8% or S$0.01 to S$1.22, while Genting Singapore climbed 0.7% or S$0.005 to S$0.765.

Banking stocks also performed well. UOB gained 0.5% or S$0.18 to S$36.28, DBS increased 0.6% or S$0.26 to S$43.80, and OCBC rose 0.5% or S$0.08 to S$16.57.

In the US, Wall Street saw little movement on Thursday as US Treasury bond yields fell, while a Mastercard SpendingPulse report showed a 3.8% rise in US holiday retail sales from Nov 1 to Dec 24.

Stocks moved between gains and losses during the post-Christmas trading session, with several overseas markets closed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 43,325.8, while the S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1% to 6,037.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index also slipped 0.1% to 20,020.36. /TISG

