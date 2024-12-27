CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Friday morning—STI increased 0.6%

ByMary Alavanza

December 27, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Friday morning (Dec 27), following a quiet session in the US market. The Straits Times Index (STI) increased 0.6%, or 22.28 points, to 3,783.73 at 9:02 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 72 stocks gained while 32 declined, with 40.9 million securities valued at S$45.9 million traded.

OKH Global led in trading volume. Its shares increased by 3.5% or S$0.001 to S$0.03, with 3.8 million shares exchanged. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust rose by 0.8% or S$0.01 to S$1.22, while Genting Singapore climbed 0.7% or S$0.005 to S$0.765.

Banking stocks also performed well. UOB gained 0.5% or S$0.18 to S$36.28, DBS increased 0.6% or S$0.26 to S$43.80, and OCBC rose 0.5% or S$0.08 to S$16.57.

In the US, Wall Street saw little movement on Thursday as US Treasury bond yields fell, while a Mastercard SpendingPulse report showed a 3.8% rise in US holiday retail sales from Nov 1 to Dec 24.

See also  Singapore stocks dropped at the start of trading on Tuesday—STI fell 0.5%

Stocks moved between gains and losses during the post-Christmas trading session, with several overseas markets closed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 43,325.8, while the S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1% to 6,037.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index also slipped 0.1% to 20,020.36. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday—STI slips 0.1%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday—STI slips 0.1%

December 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Tuesday morning—STI gained 0.2%

December 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday—STI gained 0.2%

December 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Friday morning—STI increased 0.6%

December 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Travel

6 once-accessible destinations now closed to travellers

December 27, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

China opens doors to 54 countries with new visa-free transit policy to boost tourism and global ties

December 27, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore tops global blockchain rankings, leading the way in crypto innovation

December 27, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.