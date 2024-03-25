SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks remained relatively unchanged on Monday morning as global markets remained subdued. The Straits Times Index (STI) opened with a 0.01% dip and stood at 3,217.52 by 9:02 a.m., The Business Times reports.

Gainers edged out losers, with gainers slightly outnumbering the losers at 79 to 75. The trading floor saw a turnover of S$57 million, with a hefty 92.9 million securities changing hands.

Seatrium stood out as the most actively traded counter by volume, witnessing a slight uptick of 1.3% to S$0.08 after 8.2 million securities were exchanged.

Other notable movers included Thai Beverage, dipping by 1% to S$0.485, and Golden Agri-Resources, which rose by 1.9% to S$0.275.

However, the banking sector seemed to be under the weather during the early trading hours. DBS saw a minor decline of 0.1% to S$35.78, while OCBC slipped by 0.5% to S$13.53.

UOB remained nearly flat, marking a negligible decrease of 0.03% to close at S$29.06.

The performance of US major indices on Friday was mixed, influenced by varied corporate results.

The Nasdaq Composite Index posted a modest gain of 0.2% to 16,428.82, contrasting with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which fell by 0.8% to 39,475.9. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a slight decline of 0.1%, closing at 5,234.18.

In Europe, losses in technology shares were offset by gains in defensive utility and real estate shares. The pan-European Stoxx 600 concluded its ninth consecutive weekly gain, closing largely flat at 509.64, despite minor fluctuations. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks fell on Friday—STI dipped by 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos