SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks opened steady on Tuesday morning, reflecting global market sentiment as investors awaited crucial inflation data.

The Business Times reported that the Straits Times Index (STI) increased by 0.01%, or 0.19 points, reaching 3,303.85 by 9:03 am.

Across the broader market, more stocks were up than down, with 80 gainers and 46 losers. A total of 52.5 million securities valued at S$64.8 million changed hands.

The most active stock by volume was Keppel Infrastructure Trust, which remained steady at S$0.455, with 5.7 million shares traded.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding experienced a 1.6% rise, gaining S$0.005 to reach S$0.325, with 5.2 million shares transacted. Genting Singapore also saw significant activity, rising by 1.1% or S$0.01 to S$0.935.

Banking stocks displayed mixed performances on Tuesday morning. DBS saw a slight dip of 0.2%, losing S$0.06 to S$35.31. In contrast, OCBC advanced by 0.3%, adding S$0.04 to reach S$14.32.

UOB followed a similar downtrend as DBS, slipping 0.2% or S$0.06 to S$30.15.

In the US, indices closed on Monday with mixed results as anticipation grew for Wednesday’s consumer price index (CPI) report for April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.2% to 39,431.51, ending an eight-day winning streak. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 remained relatively unchanged at 5,221.42, and the Nasdaq Composite saw a slight increase of 0.3%, closing at 16,388.24.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 managed a gain of 0.02%, remaining close to record high levels seen last Friday.

Featured image by Depositphotos