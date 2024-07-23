SG Economy

Singapore stocks open higher on Tuesday—STI climbed by 0.5%

ByMary Alavanza

July 23, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks opened higher on Tuesday, July 23, following gains in overseas markets after a rocky end last week.

The Straits Times Index (STI) climbed by 0.5%, or 18.12 points, reaching 3,455.38 as of 9:03 am, as reported by The Business Times. 

In the broader market, 87 gainers outpaced 39 losers after 47.5 million securities worth S$60.5 million were traded.

Thai Beverage was the most actively traded stock, which saw a 1% increase, adding S$0.005 to reach S$0.50, with 9.4 million shares traded.

Seatrium also performed well, gaining 2.1% or S$0.03 to trade at S$1.48, with 3.9 million shares changing hands.

On Tuesday, Seatrium announced securing S$180 million in new contracts to repair and upgrade various types of vessels, including offshore vessels, ferries, and tankers.

Prime US Real Estate Investment Trust rose by 4.3%, or US$0.008, to reach US$0.194, with 2.8 million units traded.

The banking sector also saw gains in early trading. DBS Group Holdings traded 0.9% higher, adding S$0.32 to reach S$36.52. United Overseas Bank (UOB) rose by 0.7%, or S$0.24, to S$32.81.

See also  Singapore shares open lower on Monday—STI fell by 0.2%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) increased by 0.5%, adding S$0.07 to reach S$15.12.

In the US, shares closed higher on Monday. A rebound in semiconductor stocks primarily drove gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a 0.3% rise, reaching 40,415.44.

The S&P 500 also rose by 1.1%, closing at 5,564.41, while the Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 1.6%, ending at 18,007.57.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 ended Monday with a 0.9% gain, closing at 514.79. The technology and financial sectors led the recovery, breaking a five-day losing streak. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks opened muted on Monday—STI dipped slightly by 0.02%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore shares opened on a positive note on Monday—STI rose by 0.1%

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks retreated on Friday morning—STI dropped 0.2%

October 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday’s open—STI gained 0.3%

October 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Sports

Netball: Singapore Vandas bounce back to Asian Championship glory, eyeing SEA Games crown

October 28, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Property

Property analysts: Upcoming Tampines Street 95 units price to start over S$1,600 psf

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore’s biomedical sector boosts manufacturing output in September

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

China’s child trafficker who sold 17 children sentenced to death

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.