SG Economy

Singapore stocks opened muted on Monday—STI dipped slightly by 0.02%

ByMary Alavanza

July 22, 2024
SGX Singapore Exchange

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks opened muted on Monday after a turbulent week in the US and European markets. A global IT outage disrupted businesses worldwide, influencing stock exchanges.

The Straits Times Index (STI) dipped slightly by 0.02% or 0.77 points, landing at 3,446.79 as of 9:04 am, The Business Times reports.

Market sentiment was mixed, with 64 gainers and 62 losers, as 75.8 million securities worth S$62.3 million were traded.

Among the most active stocks by volume was Oceanus, which remained flat at S$0.009 with 36.3 million shares traded. Mapletree Logistics Trust slipped 0.8% or S$0.01 to S$1.35 after 3.2 million shares were exchanged.

Genting Singapore held steady at S$0.85, with 2.2 million shares traded.

Singtel saw a 1% increase, adding S$0.03 to trade at S$3.05. On the other hand, ST Engineering dropped 0.9% or S$0.04, trading at S$4.41.

Banking stocks showed mixed performance in early trading. DBS fell by 0.3% or S$0.11 to S$36.58, while UOB rose 0.4% or S$0.12 to S$32.75. OCBC remained unchanged at S$14.97.

See also  Singapore stocks declined on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.1%

On Friday, US stocks fell for the second consecutive session due to the IT outage, which affected airlines, banks, TV stations, and financial institutions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9% to 40,287.53. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% to 5,505, and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.8% to 17,726.94.

European shares also ended lower on Friday, driven by a sell-off in technology stocks and a decline in commodity-linked shares. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.8%, closing at 510.03, hitting its lowest in over two weeks. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks open lower on Friday amid global tech selloff—STI dropped by 0.6%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks retreated on Friday morning—STI dropped 0.2%

October 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday’s open—STI gained 0.3%

October 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore’s inflation outlook: Only 4 in 10 believe prices will fall

October 24, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Travel

Malaysia travel: 7 fun and adventurous spots you can explore in Ipoh, just a hop away from the city centre

October 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Lee Hsien Yang’s more serious game plan

October 27, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Featured News Lifestyle

SG employee says his manager ignores feedback and even “laughs it off” when confronted about why he sends emails to staff at 3am

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer wants her to sleep in their bomb shelter, but their concerned daughter asks S’poreans, “Isn’t this unethical? What can I do?”

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.