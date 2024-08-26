;
SG Economy

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday—STI gained 0.4%

ByMary Alavanza

August 26, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks opened higher on Monday, Aug 26, after comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell reinforced investors’ expectations that the central bank is likely to lower its key policy rate next month.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 13.34 points, or 0.4%, reaching 3,401.33, as trading began at 9:03 am, The Business Times reports. In the broader market, there were 127 gainers and 28 losers, with 72.9 million securities traded, amounting to a value of S$78.3 million.

Genting Singapore was among the most actively traded stocks by volume, rising 0.6% to S$0.82 with 4.6 million shares exchanged.

Singtel’s shares opened flat at S$2.94. Sats, an in-flight catering and ground handling service, experienced a modest increase of 0.3%, with its shares rising by S$0.01 to S$3.58.

The banking sector also opened higher on Monday. DBS experienced a modest gain of 0.1%, with its shares increasing by S$0.04 to S$35.93.

UOB followed closely, with a 0.2% rise, adding S$0.06 to bring its shares to S$30.84. OCBC also saw a slight increase, up by 0.1% or S$0.02, with its shares trading at S$14.40.

See also  Singapore stocks saw slight uptick on Monday—STI edged up by 0.1%

On Friday, Wall Street ended the week with solid gains.

This week, the Fed will review a range of economic indicators, including the Commerce Department’s updated second-quarter GDP and the detailed personal consumption expenditures report, as it prepares for its September rate decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 462.3 points, or 1.1%, closing at 41,175.08. The S&P 500 increased by 63.97 points, or 1.2%, to 5,634.61. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also posted significant gains, adding 258.44 points, or 1.5%, ending the day at 17,877.79.

European markets also mirrored this optimism. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose by 0.5% to 518.13, reaching its highest level over three weeks. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks open flat on Friday as US stocks fall and Europe stocks gain

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded lower on Friday’s open—STI fell 0.4%

November 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday’s open—STI gained 0.4%

November 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday—STI rose 0.3%

November 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

In the Hood

Netizens call out MRT passenger for posting “discriminatory” photo of another passenger sleeping on train

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Home News

Eligible Singaporeans to receive S$700 payout to assist with rising living costs this December 2024

December 1, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

HDB resident complaint: Inconsiderate neighbours used our shoehorn without permission

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News In the Hood

Bored or no choice? — Singaporeans share their thoughts on why “old uncles & aunties are still working at a very old age”

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.